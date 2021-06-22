Cryptocurrency : Opposition Raises Constitutional Challenge to El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law

Compartir

El Salvador’s grand plans to promote Bitcoin adoption could change if President Bukele’s Bitcoin law is shown to be unconstitutional in the country’s courts.

A group of citizens joining forces with the political party, Frente Farabundo Martí de Liberación Nacional (FMLN), has filed a lawsuit alleging that President Bukele’s Bitcoin adoption program is unconstitutional.

FMLN legislator Jaime Guevara led the measure together with citizens, including plaintiff Óscar Artero, who characterize the country’s Bitcoin law as “lacking in legality, foundation, and did not consider the importance and harmful effects that said law will cause. to the country. ”According to an approximate translation of the local media El Mundo.

Guevara affirmed that the complaint will put the newly appointed magistrates of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice to the test.

The FMLN came third in the February legislative elections with almost 7% of the votes, while Bukele’s New Ideas established a dominant advantage with two-thirds of the votes. The Nationalist Republican Alliance, which came in second, got almost 8%.

Salvadoran lawyer Enrique Anaya commented that the Presidential House was not clear on how to implement the Bitcoin Law, which was approved on June 9, and suspects that lawmakers may even have initiated the lawsuit internally.

Guevara said it is “widely rumored” that the Bitcoin law furthers the agenda of President Nayib Bukele and his New Ideas Party (New Ideas) at the expense of the public interest, stating, describing the lawsuit as “simply representing the people.”

A survey of 1,600 people conducted by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of El Salvador between June 11 and 15 indicated that more than eight out of ten Salvadorans would not agree to receive payments and salaries in Bitcoin. On June 16, El Salvador’s Minister of Labor and Social Welfare, Rolando Castro, said that the country is not yet ready to adopt Bitcoin for the payment of wages.

The Bitcoin adoption plan has already seen pushback from the World Bank, which refused to help the country in its transition, citing “transparency and environmental deficiencies” associated with the digital asset.

As Cointelegraph reported, even if the Bitcoin law remains in effect, there are still many obstacles to widespread adoption by an entire nation due to its limitations of scale.

At the time of this writing, Bitcoin prices had plunged 7% in the last 24 hours to trade at $ 32,800.