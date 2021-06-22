Cryptocurrency : OpenSea will store data in IPSF and Filecoin

OpenSea, one of the largest platforms for the creation and commercialization of non-fugitive tokens (NFT) based on Ethereum, will allow to store part of the data of each token (metadata) in the decentralized file network IPFS and Filecoin.

The announcement was made from the company’s official Twitter. He also communicated about a new immutability system for NFTs called Frozen. This guarantees that, once a token is created, its metadata, such as its original name, photograph and personal attributes, among others, cannot be modified.

Last May, as reported by CriptoNoticias, the Filecoin platform, in conjunction with the IPSF protocol, launched the NFT.Storage file system, dedicated to the storage and safeguarding of this type of non-fungible tokens. This is the system that OpenSea will use.

The metadata of an NFT is all these values ​​and attributes that are not stored on the blockchain. For example, in a CryptoKittie, the image or photo of the cat along with the different attributes that characterize it, are not stored in the Ethereum network.

The NFTs, within their protocol, have an attribute called tokenURI. In this, the address where the token’s metadata will be stored is assigned, either a server or any other web service.

The reason why some values ​​are not stored within the network it has to do with the cost of the network, since exchanging this type of NFT would require very high mining commissions. However, there are projects that do store all their values ​​within the Ethereum blockchain, as is the case with Larva Labs’ Autoglyphs platform.

For their part, the servers where the metadata is stored are usually centralized, either in Google Cloud Service, Amazon Web Service, or any other. This represents a serious problem in the immutability of NFTs, since, in case a server were to stop working, the data pointed to by an NFT would be invalid.

In this perspective, NFTs are seen more like a property contract, registered in some blockchain, than an asset itself.

Decentralized web storage services

IPFS or Inter Planetary File System, is a decentralized web protocol, which allows to store different types of documents and files (images, videos, text) in a decentralized network.

With the NFT.Storage platform, it is intended to mitigate this problem. This works like a decentralized filesystem with unique identifiers. By acquiring an identifier, which would be homologous to a web domain (for example, criptonoticias.com) it will be resistant to any type of modification.

IPFS is the storage protocol, but Filecoin is the file system. All the data that IPFS handles needs a physical place to store it. In this case, that place is provided by Filecoin, which works through a decentralized distributed network, which has its own cryptocurrency (FIL).

With this type of system, now the tokenURI attributes can point to addresses within the IPFS network called CID (Content Identifier), which will not depend on a single central entity, since they are in a distributed network.

In other words, instead of placing http://www.criptonoticias.com in the tokenURi of an NFT, whose content is stored in a centralized server, they will now be able to point to links of the type ipfs: //bafybeigvafaks2bvivtv46n2z7uxszpvl25jhvzc6dbhnjjgjkbeia5jta, / nft. which is within the IPFS network.

More immutable NFTs

OpenSea’s bet is to create more decentralized and immutable tokens, which cannot be modified and will stand the test of time. With the Frozen feature, NFT creators will be able to know how “immutable” their tokens are.

In OpenSea, users will be able to see if the attributes of an NFT are frozen. Fountain. OpenSea.

The Frozen option will allow creators to freeze all metadata in an NFT, including: name, media (JPG, PNG, GIF, SVG, MP4, and many others), description, and statistics.

As the metadata is “frozen”, it is guaranteed that whoever acquires the token will not be able to modify any of its attributes created by its original owner.

This option does not have any type of cost, however, users will have to pay the gas necessary to process the transaction on the Ethereum network.