Cryptocurrency : Only a small fraction of institutional and corporate money entered the Bitcoin market

As Bitcoin (BTC) continues to consolidate between the $ 30k and $ 40k range for over two months, the crypto community is waiting with great anticipation to see its next move.

However, the amount invested by institutions and companies in the Bitcoin market is a small percentage of their total cash reserve.

Market analyst Lark Davis explained:

“There are about 41,000 publicly traded companies around the world, of which less than two dozen have taken positions in Bitcoin.”

He added:

“Listed companies have about $ 10 trillion in cash reserves globally. Of that, around 6 billion has been invested in BTC as a way for businesses to get off the sinking ship of fiat money. Yes, only 0.06% of the cash from the publicly traded company has entered BTC. “

MicroStrategy, a leading American business intelligence firm, has been getting the ball rolling in the field of institutional BTC investments. For example, it acquired an additional 13,005 Bitcoins last month, bringing its total portfolio to 105,085 BTC.

Institutional investment has been the engine behind the recent notable bull run, which saw the price of Bitcoin rise from $ 20K in December 2020 to an all-time high (ATH) of $ 64.8K recorded in mid-April.

Bitcoin funding rates on perpetual futures remain negative

According to on-chain metric provider Glassnode:

“Bitcoin funding rates in the perpetual futures markets have been consistently negative since the May sell-off. The last time funding rates were negative for such a long period of time was in March-April 2020. “

Despite the fact that BTC funding rates remain negative, new users entering the network are on a record move, as acknowledged by William Clemente III. The network analyst noted:

“Bitcoin is reaching all-time highs in the arrival of new users to the network.”

Given that Visa cardholders’ spending on cryptocurrencies surpassed $ 1 billion in the first half of this year, it remains to be seen whether institutional investments will drive the Bitcoin market consolidation.

Image Source: Shutterstock