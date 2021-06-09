Cryptocurrency : One of Joe Biden’s advisers owns millions in Bitcoin (BTC)

Tim Wu, who is President Biden’s adviser on technology and competition policy, reportedly has most of his wealth in Bitcoin.

According to the report, his recently filed financial disclosure revealed that he has more than $ 1 million worth of cryptocurrencies.

This is a surprise, knowing that you have criticized the value of Bitcoin in the past.

The statement was requested by the Brown Institute for Medical Innovation at Columbia University.

The disclosure revealed that it holds between $ 1 million and $ 5 million in Bitcoin (BTC / USD). He has invested in other cryptocurrencies as well, including about $ 250,000 worth of Filecoin (FIL / USD). The post also shows that Wu’s Bitcoin investment is the largest in his financial portfolio.

He was a professor of law at the University of Columbus before taking leave in March to join President Biden’s administration.

The White House has been trying to shape cryptocurrency policy. But according to a White House official who wanted to remain anonymous, Tim Wu is not on the committee charged with such responsibility.

A skeptic becomes a believer

Wu was seen as a critic of Bitcoin in the past, but he was not always bullish on cryptocurrencies. While questioning its value in 2017, he called it a “bubble.”

He recognized the potential for Bitcoin to be used as a store of value, but questioned its usability for making daily payments.

The Biden administration has shown increased interest in cryptocurrencies for use as a means of payment to cybercriminals. This was necessary after the ransomware attack against the Colonial Pipeline and one of the largest meat processors in the US According to a White House official, the government wants to modernize existing anti-corruption laws that can address cybercrime and cryptocurrencies.

