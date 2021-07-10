Cryptocurrency on the Edge: Producers of “Queer Eye” Search for Cryptocurrency Users Who Are About to Lose Their Accounts for a Reality Show



The idea of ​​the program has all the elements to keep you on the edge of your seat, with cryptocurrency users with big fortunes at risk.

Photo: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

With the rise of cryptocurrencies and the exponential rise in their value, a good number of people have made important fortunes. But There has been no shortage of people who have forgotten or lost their access codes to be able to dispose of their fluctuating capitals and in their attempts to recover them they are about to lose them due to the risk of being blocked.

In this context, a cable television network launched a casting call to offer cryptocurrency users who are at the limit of their possibilities, a way to access blocked tokens, or at least show some of the options available to them willingness to try to recover your accounts.

CoinTelegraph published that through Linkedin, casting director Jessica Jorgensen summoned cryptocurrency owners who have forgotten their passwords or lost their wallet private keys and time is running out to access them.

Jorgensen will ask potential entrants if they are willing to use all remaining attempts to access their funds in front of the camera for the public to witness the dramatic outcomes.

The endings are sure to be electrifying and full of adrenalineBut the series will make consultations from cryptocurrency and cybersecurity experts available to participants to help users regain access to their funds.

However, the big risk and the gamble is that the protagonists must be aware and prepared because they may lose access to their coins if the recovery attempt is unsuccessful.

In the program, users will be asked to mention how many passwords they have left before their accounts are locked, and if they are willing to risk using the remaining attempts with the help of experts.

Although it seems incredible, a good number of users are in this condition, because more than a decade ago, when the coin was worth pennies and was sometimes awarded as a prize in games and online contests, people did not pay much attention when it came to storing your initial phrases, passwords and passwords.

But today as the prices of Bitcoin and many other tokens have risen significantly in recent years, those amounts have turned into significant fortunes.

One of the most famous and expensive cases of lost coins, CoinTelegraph recalls, is that of Stefan Thomas, a programmer from San Francisco who lost the password to access his hard drive with 7,002 bitcoins, with a current value of $ 243 million.

Thomas appears to have two more attempts to guess the correct password before the contents of the hard drive are apparently irreversibly encrypted. The question now is whether he would be willing to take the risk with the public as a witness.

