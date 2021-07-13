Cryptocurrency : Old Bitcoin Mine Plant in New York City

The former Mechanicville Power Station hydroelectric power plant, located in New York, now mines Bitcoin with the surplus electricity generated. According to reports, the firm’s decision could collide with the New York authorities. They stopped the issuance of permits to mining companies due to environmental concerns.

However, the representatives of the company assure that they are not worried about the matter due to its renewable sources. In recent months, a sharp controversy broke out in New York, due to the rehabilitation of the Greenidge plant to mine cryptocurrencies. This plant, formerly fed with coal before ceasing operations. Recently, a mining company adapted it to natural gas and uses it exclusively for Bitcoin.

Despite this, Mechanicville’s directives remain positive due to the sources of the energy they produce. On the other hand, they explain that with Bitcoin mining, they earn three times more money than selling energy for other uses, whether industrial or domestic.

What is the significance of a former plant now mining Bitcoin?

The highlight that the former Mechanicville plant now mines Bitcoin instead of selling its energy is that it is generated from renewable sources. Some local media have highlighted the importance of the plant’s capacity. It is not only that they are now more profitable with mining, but they also contribute to a clean environment.

The mining business has been the target of major attacks due to the alleged environmental pollution it produces. These have been of such magnitude that the Tesla company caused the cryptocurrency price to fall by more than 50%. The CEO of that firm, Elon Musk, criticized the mining activity and suspended the sale of its electric vehicles with payments made with Bitcoin.

Additionally, mining activity has been strictly prohibited in China since last May. The authorities have issued a series of accusations against digital mining. Some of them range from environmental pollution to the danger that virtual currencies represent for the economic and financial stability of the country.

In the midst of this context, the old New York power plant, founded in 1897, has continued its plans to focus on Bitcoin mining.

Will New York authorities allow the plant to continue mining?

As already highlighted above, there is a law in New York that prohibits the granting of permits to new Bitcoin mining projects. This is due to pressure from environmental groups supported by political sectors, which are fighting for a ban on mining activity for a period of 3 years.

Although the latter was rejected by the legislature, the pressure increases with the passing of days. The former Mechanicville plant now mines Bitcoin instead of providing its service for other purposes. This fact is not well received by the sectors that warn about a disproportionate growth of activity in the area.

Until now, the management in charge of the plant ensures that its mining projects are carried out in the testing phase. In any case, the authorities will have the last word.

