Cryptocurrency : Number of Ethereum addresses holding at least 100 coins plummets as Chinese crackdown looms

The number of Ethereum retail holders is declining, as on-chain data suggests.

According to updates from Glassnode, the number of Ethereum addresses containing at least 32 and 100 coins has fallen to its lowest levels in 21 months and 3 years, respectively. In particular, the 100 coin holders have fallen to a low of 42,342, a drop from the peak of more than 53,000 holders reached towards the last quarter of 2020.

There has been a large increase in interest in the broader cryptocurrency markets, with Ethereum trailing Bitcoin (BTC) in terms of institutional and retail investor interest and market capitalization. The peak of the growth of these digital assets came at the beginning of the second quarter, when Ethereum hit a record high of $ 4,362.35, according to data from CoinMarketCap. However, the market is experiencing a major recession, which is attributed to the Chinese government’s ban against cryptocurrency mining and all forms of digital currency transactions.

The ongoing crackdown on crypto-related activities has also led to the removal of previous records. The Ethereum blockchain has been registered in the middle of the previous bull run. According to data from Glassnode, the total number of Ethereum addresses in profit also hit a 1-month low of 53,246,022,006, based on a 7-day moving average. This is complemented by the increase in the number of losing addresses, which reached a 6-month high of 6,428,573,274.

Lower activities occurring on the Ethereum network have eased the pressure of congestion on the blockchain, which has lowered fees. However, market dynamics have prevented further accumulation of Ether and a strong transaction that can fuel renewed growth in the cryptocurrency. Its strong fundamentals reinforce Ethereum’s future outlook as a decentralized financial center and based on anticipated updates in progress.

Image Source: Shutterstock