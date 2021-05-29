Cryptocurrency : now you can pay for your purchases with Tether on the Tron network

This article contains referral links. Know more.

The platform for purchasing gift cards and telephone top-ups with cryptocurrencies, Bitrefill, announced the incorporation of Tether (USDT) in the Tron blockchain, as a new payment method at the request of its users.

Through a post made on its blog on May 27, the company indicated that has added Tether on the Tron network, in order to provide its users “A fast and cheap stablecoin payment option without the high fees or long confirmation delays.”

The people’s interest in cryptocurrencies and their daily use, have caused high commissions and transaction delays on some blockchainsFor example, Bitcoin and Ethereum, something that Bitrefill says can “ruin the experience, causing a lot of frustration for users.”

In this sense, they chose Tether in the Tron network, because according to Bitrefill, it has become one of the most used methods to move funds denominated in US dollars, in seconds, with very few chain fees, which makes it “extremely popular.”

Another reason that motivated this new addition is that the Latin American public chooses Tether as a way to send remittances or to carry out P2P exchanges for fiat currency, bypassing restrictions, government controls and high commissions, according to Bitrefill.

The company reported on Twitter that, prior to the announcement about Tether on Tron, they had already been operating with the stablecoin on that network for two days and until now represents 4% of your daily payment volume.

Other cryptocurrencies on Bitrefill

While it is true that the Bitrefill platform focuses on bitcoin, they also accept some altcoins such as: ethereum, litecoin, dash and dogecoin.

In that sense, the company explains that its priority is to offer its gift cards through the services of the Bitcoin Lightning network and, for now, they have no plans to admit too many cryptocurrencies. If they are added to your list, they will do so according to “the size of the user base.”