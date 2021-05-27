Cryptocurrency : Now you can pay for your hotels with Binance

Key facts:

The service can be accessed from the Binance app.

Still in beta version, the new section allows you to choose a hotel on any continent.

This article contains referral links. Know more.

The exchange Binance added the “Hotels” section to its marketplace thanks to its association with Travala and Viator, two renowned companies in the tourism industry. In this way, users can pay for their accommodation anywhere in the world with bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), Travala.com (AVA) and binance coin (BNC), among dozens of other cryptocurrencies that can be selected in the same platform.

The news was announced by Binance through a post on its Twitter account. It describes how to use BinancePay, the cryptocurrency payment technology developed by the company, to reserve and pay for hotel services.

The steps listed are three: select a hotel, choose a room and pay with cryptocurrencies. All of this, it stands out, can be done from the Binance app.

What’s more, The alliance with the Travala.com site has been key to the development of this new form of payment., which allows you to book hotel rooms in 230 countries on all continents. Both companies also collaborate with Viator, a platform owned by TripAdvisor, where you can book various tours with activities in many tourist destinations on the planet.

For now, as can be seen in the instructional video that accompanies the publication, the «Hotels» category is in its beta version. Also, in said tutorial shows that the interface is quite intuitive and that the user is taken step by step to the reservation of the service and its subsequent payment. So far, information related to commissions is offered.

The Hotels section, now available in the Binance app. Source: Twitter.

The tourism sector and cryptocurrencies

This new possibility offered by Binance is one more step in the adoption of cryptocurrencies by companies in the tourism sector. It is added, for example, to the alternative of paying for plane tickets offered by Destinia. This option has had very good results in Latin America and Spain, as reported by CriptoNoticias at the time.

On the other hand, government tourism agencies are also increasingly inclined to new technologies. An example of this is that of the Gran Canaria Economic Promotion Society, which in 2020 launched a call for projects to turn the destination into a “smart tourist island” through the adoption of blockchain and related technologies.