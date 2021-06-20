Cryptocurrency : Now you can easily exchange cryptocurrencies in supermarkets in Texas

The future is getting closer and closer, at least in terms of fintech and cryptocurrency advancement. But what would you do if you went to supermarkets and could access ATMs to exchange cryptocurrencies? This is now known to Texas residents, thanks to a new announcement.

What are the details of this news of supermarkets with cryptocurrency ATMs in Texas?

Recently, news broke that shoppers trying to monetize their crypto can do so quickly at many Texas HEB supermarkets. According to Friday’s report from the Houston Chronicle, cryptocurrency ATM company Coin Cloud is preparing to install machines at 29 HEB locations in the Houston area.

To give you an idea of ​​the magnitude of the news, we are talking about HEB. This is one of the oldest supermarket chains in Texas, with 400 stores not only throughout the state, but also in Mexico. The company is ranked 13th on Progressive Grocer’s list of the best retailers in North America in 2021.

The cryptocurrencies available through the ATMs of these supermarkets include more than 30 options. Among them we have Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), multiple DeFi tokens and stablecoins based on US dollars. That simple you could change your cryptocurrencies.

“Retailers will become increasingly aware of the important role cryptocurrencies play in the future,” said Chris McAmple, CEO and founder of CoinCloud. The cryptocurrency ATM company has installed 2,000 machines in HEB stores. This with the intention that customers can exchange cryptocurrencies with cash, debit cards and credit cards.

Texas Context for Crypto Token Implementation

This news comes after Texas Governor Gregg Abbott claimed that a “crypto bill proposal” is in the works. Texas and its government have made headlines in the past for implementing policies to attract miners. On the other hand, Blockcap has announced that it will open an office in Austin, and Riot Blockchain has announced plans to acquire a database east of the capital for 650 million dollars.

