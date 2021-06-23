Cryptocurrency : Now transactions with this Bitcoin wallet are practically free

Key facts:

Wallet of Satoshi says that, in this way, they favor the mass adoption of the Lightning network.

The wallet continues to add fees for transactions on the main Bitcoin network.

Transactions with the Wallet of Satoshi wallet on the Bitcoin Lightning Network (BTC) no longer pay extra commissions but only the routing commission that goes to the nodes.

Previously, this custodial wallet (that is, it does not grant access to private keys to its users) added an additional commission for each transaction in the micropayments network. This is no longer the case, according to the company, because they believe that “the Lightning network must remain as cheap as possible to allow its mass adoption as a Bitcoin payment layer.”

The change, which is already implemented, benefits all Wallet of Satoshi users, both the wallet and the API. Among the latter are exchanges and applications that incorporate, in an outsourced way, the services of this company.

According to a review published by CriptoNoticias in March 2020, the commissions that this wallet added were 3% in off-chain transactions (on the Lightning network) with amounts greater than 0.002 BTC.

Currently, Wallet of Satoshi it only adds commissions for on-chain transactions, that is, on the main Bitcoin network (those that are not through the Lightning Network). As can be seen in the application, this is 0.3% and it also applies to the BTC received.

Commissions less than 1 satoshi on most payments

Wallet of Satoshi, along with the announcement of the novelty, presented statistics based on data that the company collected during the first six months of the current year.

There it is observed that 51% of transactions on the Lightning network with this wallet paid routing commissions less than 1 satoshi (sat) (0.00000001 BTC); 37% of the transactions paid commissions of between 1 and 2 sat; and finally, 11% paid more than 2 sat to the nodes of the network.

Regarding the amounts transferred, 34% of the transactions corresponded to amounts between 10,000 and 100,000 sats (that is, between 0.0001 and 0.001 BTC).

Most of the payments made in 2021 with Wallet of Satoshi paid routing fees less than 1 satoshi. Source: Twitter.

How will Wallet of Satoshi earn income?

Although it withdraws commissions on the Lightning network, Wallet of Satoshi You will continue to earn income from the services you provide. In addition to the collection of additional commissions on the main network, the wallet allows you to buy bitcoin from the application.

For this, it uses the services of the MoonPay platform. The BTCs acquired through this method are deposited directly into the buyer’s Wallet of Satoshi purse and MoonPay grants a part of the sales commission to the company.

Also, Wallet of Satoshi receives income through its API. “Contact us and let us know how we can make your business Lightning-enabled today,” the company promises on its website.

Wallet of Satoshi: ready-to-use Bitcoin and Lightning wallet

The aforementioned review published by this medium describes Wallet of Satoshi as an ideal application “for users with little experience.” This is due to no special settings required. The user can download it on their mobile device (Android or iOS) and, after registering with an email, the wallet is ready to use. The company’s slogan refers precisely to its simplicity: “The simplest Lightning and Bitcoin wallet in the world.”

This, which can be an advantage for newbies, can also be a danger, since, by not having the private keys, the user must trust a third party to guard them for him. Although something like this is unlikely to happen, should the company go missing or suffer security vulnerabilities, access to keys could be lost and, along with them, access to user funds.

In addition to Wallet of Satoshi there are other options that could also be used by people without much technical knowledge. For example, this medium has reviewed the Muun wallet, which is compatible with the Lightning Network and the main Bitcoin network. This application features a friendly interface and easy-to-use configuration. Unlike Wallet of Satoshi, Muun is not a custodial service as it gives the user access to their private keys.