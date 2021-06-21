Cryptocurrency : Now it’s easier to include cryptocurrencies in your retirement plans

Compartir

Cryptocurrencies are no longer new; now everyone is familiar with the term. But the point is, did you ever think of it as a plan for your retirement? Well, you heard it right. Now you can use your retirement funds to invest in cryptocurrencies.

Image Source: Shutterstock

The cryptocurrency market is booming since the previous year. Many investors have already made a considerable sum of money from cryptocurrencies, and many others still believe in their ever-increasing growth. If you are planning your retirement, you are on the right platform; Here, we will discuss different aspects of investing your retirement funds in digital assets. And if you haven’t thought about your retirement yet, then it’s the right time to start.

Why should you consider investing your retirement funds in crypto?

Cryptocurrency traders believe that digital assets will soon become the main form of currency. There are potentially high returns on investing in cryptocurrencies. We can hear many stories that claim that people have gotten rich from Bitcoin or any other currency.

The rule is simple; If you can read the market trend correctly, you can make a huge amount of money from cryptocurrencies, and that could be a great source of income during your retirement.

When considering cryptocurrencies for your retirement plans, you need to consider a few things, including consistency and long-term growth. Consistency becomes crucial because it requires you to feel confident about the returns you will get. Although you cannot get dividends on your crypto, you can still earn interest by lending your crypto and defi.

During investment, you should carefully consider trading platforms, have reputation, security, lower fees, good user experience, and KYC.

How is it easier to plan your retirements with cryptocurrencies?

Recently, 401 (k) provider ForUSAll Inc. and Coinbase have partnered to provide companies with the opportunity to include cryptocurrency investing as part of retirement.

In particular, the 401 (k) plan is a tax-advantaged, defined contribution retirement account that many companies offer their employers. The benefit is that the earnings are not taxed until the person withdraws the money.

Therefore, with the current partnership of Coinbase and the 401 (k) provider, workers at participating companies will now be able to transfer 5% of their funds to Coinbase’s negotiated window, where they can use cryptocurrencies as an investment vehicle.

Other than that, you can still buy and hold some crypto directly. For example, we know that the issuance of Bitcoin will slow down in the future and therefore it is an excellent option to invest in your retirement.