Cryptocurrency : Nothing with Ethereum: Jack Dorsey reaffirms himself as a maximalist

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was consulted on social media about the possibility of expanding his horizon to other currencies apart from Bitcoin. Specifically, he had to answer the question if he was willing to invest in Ethereum, to which he replied that he did not want anything with that cryptocurrency.

In this way, the popular enthusiast of the largest cryptocurrency in market capitalization, made his maximalist position evident. The superiority of Bitcoin as an investment asset over the rest of the digital currencies, is beyond doubt. However, the Ethereum ecosystem is an option that offers not negligible profits.

The latter can be measured by the fact that Ether and the Ethereum Blockchain system in general have one of the best performances. When it comes to market capitalization, it is second only to Bitcoin. In addition, its internal universe of usability has made it very attractive for investment capital.

Why doesn’t Dorsey want anything with Ethereum?

Knowing the motivations behind Jack Dorsey’s preferences for Bitcoin is beyond the scope of this work. However, it is clear that the CEO of Twitter and Square does not want anything with Ethereum or another currency that is different from the one created by Satoshi Nakamoto.

Dorsey’s maximalist visions for Bitcoin surfaced again amid a brief exchange of tweets with users of that platform. It is noted that the social media giant (Twitter) has released 140 NTFs on the Ethereum Blockchain despite Dorsey’s inclinations. In that sense, a user suggested that he considered “a matter of time” for the CEO of the firm to invest in the native cryptocurrency of that ecosystem.

Dorsey’s answer was a simple “No.” It is clear, in this way, that he is not willing to personally “betray” his preference for Bitcoin. It should be remembered that, in recent comments, Dorsey stated that Bitcoin was the most important thing in his life. Likewise, he did not hesitate to express that if that cryptocurrency needed him, he would not hesitate to leave Twitter and Square to go.

Although Jack has not declared himself a maximalist, referring to Bitcoin in such terms and not wanting anything with Ethereum or other currencies is enough.

HamsterCoin is a threat to Ethereum, Dorsey joked, implying that he doesn’t want anything with a currency other than Bitcoin. Source: Twitter

Sympathy for memes

Another curious aspect that emerged from the aforementioned exchange of messages on Twitter was the reference to the HamsterCoin meme cryptocurrency. It is a project oriented in the same direction as the already legendary Dogecoin, which has been promoted by another billionaire, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla.

One of the users asked him, after his refusal towards Ethereum, if Dogecoin was the biggest threat to that cryptocurrency. Dorsey replied that the real threat to Ethereum was none other than HamsterCoin. After that message, the value of this “meme” digital currency rose considerably.

It is important to note that the words of the CEO of Twitter cannot be taken literally. You cannot compare a baseless coin (beyond Pump and dump) like HamsterCoin to Ethereum.

In late 2020, the use of dApps within Ethereum’s Decentralized Finance (DeFi) rose to prominence. In a context where the price of Bitcoin stagnated for months below the psychological resistance of 10K, the DeFi was the way out. Thousands of crypto investors, bet on this project, growing the DeFi to a colossal point.

Currently, dApps and Decentralized Finance in general are among the priorities of many crypto investors.

Not the first time Dorsey has expressed crypto unilateralism

Dorsey’s maximalist attitude is not new. During the 2021 Bitcoin Conference held in Miami in early June, he wasted no time raving about Bitcoin. In parallel, he referred to Ethereum and other projects, including central bank currencies (CBDC). On these, he said that, for him, “they have no importance.”

But if the entrepreneur wants nothing with Ethereum, he has a much harsher opinion on CBDCs. Back then, he used rude epithets and also called them “potholes in the road.” He remarked that there is a better alternative to the entire traditional system, which, of course, he claimed is Bitcoin.

