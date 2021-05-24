Cryptocurrency : Not the first time: HSBC responds to China’s recent crypto regulation

According to Paul Mackel, HSBC’s global head of currency research, China’s latest move to clamp down on cryptocurrency trading is not a “new development.”

He stated that the country has always established a strong regulatory framework on cryptocurrencies. This comes after the latest events in China, when the country’s regulatory body tightened its ban on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Mackel explained that China carried out a similar ban in September 2017 when they announced that local crypto exchanges would be banned from operating in the country.

Setting the tone for your CBDC takeoff

Last week, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He suggested that Bitcoin needs more regulation as an asset. He made the statement after Chinese regulators banned banks and other financial services from trading cryptocurrencies.

The past week has been very tubular for Bitcoin (BTC / USD) and other cryptocurrencies. This coincided with a sharp drop in the price of Bitcoin.

Some financial experts have opined that China might have a different reason for such a ban, in addition to the financial risk to investors. They said that China could be setting the tone for the launch of its CBDC, given that Bitcoin and other crypto assets could be direct competitors.

However, Mackel responded to the claim, stating that there is no conflict between decentralized issued digital assets and China’s CBDC.

Other analysts believe that the situation in China will soon be transferred to the rest of the world in terms of regulation.

Limiting the decentralized power of cryptocurrencies

According to Susannah Streeter, Senior Market Analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, China’s stance is a clear warning that the world government is trying to limit the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies.

Although the first blow has come from China, the central bank’s fists are prepared elsewhere.

The head of the US Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, echoed the idea, noting that crypto assets pose a high risk to financial stability. He suggested that there is a need for stricter regulation to prevent such a situation.