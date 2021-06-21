Cryptocurrency : Not sure which direction to take? The price of bitcoin either

Key facts:

The week began with an attempt to get back to the $ 40,000 mark.

According to estimates by analyst Willy Woo, now is the time to buy BTC.

Once again, bitcoin (BTC) failed in its attempt to permanently retake $ 40,000. Earlier in the week, the cryptocurrency managed to pass that mark. However, the indecision in which the market remains pushed it back, keeping BTC between $ 35,000 and $ 37,000. The market closed on Sunday June 20 at a price of UD 35,600 per BTC.

Last Monday, June 14, BTC surpassed $ 40,000 for the first time in a month. And although the next day it broke even $ 41,000, the rest of the week it was red. As of press time, each bitcoin is trading $ 32,991 in TradingView data, opening the market lower.

At the current price, the weekly candle is the first red since mid-May last, when BTC lost almost half its market value in two weeks. At the time of opening this week, the cryptocurrency was above $ 39,000 and has fallen 16% since then.

Bitcoin started the week surpassing $ 40,000. Source: TradingView.

Last week, the approval of the Bitcoin Law, which gave legal tender to the cryptocurrency in El Salvador, seemed to boost the price, who recovered from a new visit at $ 31,000. But the influence seems to have been circumstantial, given what happened this week.

The new purchase of MicroStrategy does not seem to have had enough influence. Neither was the announcement of the sale of up to $ 1 billion in company shares, which could be used to acquire more BTC.

This week’s candle is the first red since the mid-May dip. Source: TradingView.

An unclogged network, with investors hoarding bitcoins

The stability of the price, which has remained mostly lateral in recent weeks, coincides with a drop in activity on the network. In recent weeks, the number of daily transactions on the Bitcoin network has reached levels as low as in 2018, in the middle of the bear market.

In the last three months, the average daily transactions fell below 200,000 up to 5 times, a figure not seen since the days of the bear market. In fact, since mid-May, 300,000 daily transactions have not been reached, according to data from one of the main mining pools, BTC.com.

Meanwhile, the process of accumulating bitcoins continues, both from investors and miners. In its weekly report, Glassnode insisted on a behavior that it had been pointing to in recent weeks: more and more currencies are sustained in the long term, waiting for new highs.

From the miners’ point of view, a series of graphs from the same analytics firm shows a drop in BTC flows from mining. Both their value in dollars, and the net amount of bitcoins moved by miners, have fallen significantly in recent months, a behavior that is usually associated with future upward movements.

Miners have been moving half of the bitcoins they were moving at the end of May. Source: Glassnode.

Bitcoin in buy zone, well below its value

With investors holding more and more bitcoins, the outlook still looks bullish. Market analyst Willy Woo said this week that the cryptocurrency is currently well below its “fair value.”

According to its NVT (Network Value to Transactions) analysis model, BTC is 28% below its real price, which should be around $ 54,500. In a newsletter intended for his subscribers, Woo evaluated other indicators that support his thesis that the market is still bullish.

The researcher alluded to an increase in users of the Bitcoin network. Also, consistent with Glassnode’s reading of the current landscape, Woo sees an accumulation process with a structure “very similar to the recovery of COVID”, in reference to the recovery of bitcoin after falling to $ 4,000 with the declaration of a pandemic in 2020.

Featured tweet of the week

Given the discounted premium at which the cryptocurrency sits in the market, Woo sees this moment as an “obvious” point of purchase, at least in the short term.

Like Woo, the PlanB analyst expects a bullish outlook for the next few months. The creator of the stock-to-flow model emphasized that BTC prediction hovering around $ 288,000 this year still stands, as part of the level that your model establishes for this bull cycle.

El Salvador resonates in other countries

While the influence of bitcoin adoption in El Salvador appears to have been momentary for the market, the approval of the Bitcoin Law has opened up a new world of possibilities for the cryptocurrency.

It was not only about the movements of politicians in other Latin American countries to follow in the Salvadoran footsteps. Also organizations in New Zealand or sports figures of Nigerian origin They advocate a Bitcoin Law like that of the Central American country.

United States: more trading without progress in regulation

Meanwhile, the broker with the largest daily operations in the United States (Interactive Brokers) joined the world of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, including the offer of trading with these digital assets among its products.

In regulatory terms, this week it became known that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, the SEC, did not include exchange-traded funds (ETFs) of bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies on its 2021 agenda.

Lightning Network breaks records

Having reached congestion peaks in previous months, the Bitcoin network has been gradually decongesting in recent weeks. Meanwhile, the use of the second layer network for instant payments and low commissions, Lightning has not stopped growing.

In a report from CriptoNoticias this week, it is shown how the Lightning network has reached peaks of BTC payment channels, nodes and routing capability without affecting the flow of transactions on the main network. With Lightning, the use of bitcoin as a means of payment is facilitated, allowing transactions for low amounts with very low commissions.