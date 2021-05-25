Cryptocurrency : North American Bitcoin Miners To Form Coalition After Meeting With Elon Musk

Compartir

Once again, Elon Musk has tweeted and pushed the price of Bitcoin beyond a major resistance area, for now. As of this writing, BTC is trading at $ 39,022 with a 15.5% gain on the daily chart.

BTC with bullish momentum on the daily chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview

The cryptocurrency had a bloody weekend and took the entire market with it. The top projects in the market capitalization ranking experienced corrections of 40% to 60%. Now, they seemed to rebound with the price of BTC.

Most experts agreed that the collapse was imminent, but the influence of the Tesla CEO was undoubtedly a catalyst that sent the market into a downtrend. Musk made two crucial statements at a critical moment when the price of BTC was struggling to hold support at $ 47,000 and $ 43,000.

He first said that Bitcoin mining has a negative impact on the environment. Later, he threatened to ditch Tesla’s $ 1.5 billion in BTC. The crypto community went against the entrepreneur. Now, as the price struggled, Musk revealed the following:

He spoke with Bitcoin miners from North America. They pledged to publish current and planned renewable use and to ask WW miners to do so. Potentially promising.

Michael Saylor, CEO of software company MicroStrategy, claimed that he was the bridge between the BTC mining sector and Musk. According to the executive, the miners have decided to form the Bitcoin Mining Council, Saylor added:

Yesterday I had the pleasure of hosting a meeting between Elon Musk and the top Bitcoin miners in North America. The miners agreed to form the Bitcoin Mining Council to promote transparency in energy use and accelerate sustainability initiatives around the world.

The organization will have the support of mining pools Argo, Blockcap, Hut8, Marathon Digital Holdings, Riot; Core Scientific, an infrastructure and software solution based on blockchain technology; investment firm Galaxy Digital and HIVE Blockchain technologies.

The Bitcoin Mining Council: “will standardize energy reporting, pursue industry ESG goals, and educate + grow the market,” according to the CEO of MicroStrategy.

Bitcoin Community Divided Over Mining Initiative

The reaction from the crypto community was mixed. While some welcomed the initiative, others rejected it outright, claiming that “private” meetings are not in the spirit of Bitcoin. Marty Bent, the host of the Tales From The Crypt podcast, had this to say about the initiative:

They don’t care about clean energy; they care about control. #Bitcoin has one of the highest combinations of renewable energy use in any major industry, if not the highest.

Before Elon Musk’s announcement, market sentiment was still mostly bearish. Afterwards, more than $ 8 million in short position liquidations were recorded on all exchanges, as reported by analyst William Clemente.

Boom, just shy of $ 8 million in short sales in 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/e0dbA71BiI – William Clemente III (@WClementeIII) May 24, 2021

The market has now re-established and awaits confirmation of a more persistent downtrend or uptrend. Price action, at least in the lower time frames, appears to be more inclined to favor the bullish. Clemente said, “Incredulous bears.”