Cryptocurrency : No War Coin, a charity cryptocurrency that promises to make a difference

No War Coin is a charity coin long-lasting program designed to generate donations to be given to organizations that help people in war-torn areas. You can help the people of countries at war buying and holding No War Coin. We are a deflationary, anti-war and anti-bot currency for charity.

Seriously, how many times do we get a chance to buy a coin just when it launches? This coin has not been on the market for an hour and has a lot of room to grow (Until the bloody moon !!! 🚀🚀) Especially with the liquidity burned and the doxed devs who are always hanging around the group chat so that answer all your questions, what are you not going to like? – Completely RUG-PROOF

Features Summary:

Liquidity locked in dxlock immediately after being added at launch

Waiver of ownership (It will be done when everything works perfectly)

No hidden wallets (authentic fair release)

Team wallets locked (for airdrops)

NO WAR COIN holders are rewarded when sellers sell their coins, thanks to our 2% redistribution mechanic. We automatically burn 2% of the sale transactions, which increases the value of the coin. 3% is also donated to charity with every purchase transaction.

Tokenomics:

3% tax on purchases (used for charitable donations).

4% sales tax (2% for redistribution and 2% burned forever)

NAME: No War Coin TICKER: NWC DECIMAL: 9 MAX Supply: 1,000,000,000,000,000 Contract Address: 0x80c4fda478ecde9cce3804c6cbf3877deb321180

