Cryptocurrency : No signs of bubble burst: NFT market will double in October

The non-fungible token (NFT) market experienced rapid growth in early 2021, both in total sales value and in generating public interest. What caused the bubble? Has it already exploded?

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have been around since the mid-2010s, but it wasn’t until 2017 that the industry caught people’s attention. A new game called CryptoKitties was released in which people could buy, collect, and even breed digital cats. Fast forward to 2021 and the NFT market evolved to include multi-billion dollar digital assets.

Why have NFTs grown in popularity this year?

Building on the momentum of the CryptoKitties craze in 2017, the NFT market tripled in size in 2020. But the first few months of 2021 were unlike any period seen previously, as the NFT market broke all previous records. Most notably, a bidding war broke out for the first tweet from Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter and Square, with the winner owning an NFT version of the tweet along with a virtual autograph.

Dorsey’s tweet sale pales in comparison to the record $ 69.3 million that cryptocurrency investor Vignesh Sundaresan paid for a single work by digital artist Beeble.

These two high-profile transactions certainly piqued public interest, and Google Trends data shows that the all-time relative popularity for the search term ‘non-fungible token’ increased from 0 in November and December to 30 in February and 100 in March.

According to data from coinranking.com, total NFT trading volume jumped from $ 11.5 million in January to $ 33.8 million in February, before skyrocketing to $ 86 million in March.

Is this a bubble that is going to burst?

Is the NFT market a giant bubble waiting to burst? The answer depends on who you ask. NFT’s total trading volume dropped to $ 68 million in April, leading some to conclude that the bubble was already bursting. Some feel that the price increase is pure technological speculation with little value or utility behind the products being sold. Some analysts say a market correction was inevitable after the March boom.

On the other hand, it is too early to conclude whether the April data shows that interest has completely cooled. Data for one month hardly indicate longer-term trends.

Will people still buy NFT?

Based on current growth trends, Invezz analysts have used a linear regression method to predict a steady increase in NFT’s total trade volume over the next six months, increasing to $ 125.9 million in July and $ 175.2 million. dollars in October.

Meanwhile, Invezz predicts that NFT’s market capitalization will rise from $ 338 million in 2020 to $ 470 million in 2021. Invezz Senior Editor Jayson Derrick is convinced that the NFT market has a clear catalyst for the short and long term growth.

In recent weeks, we have seen the NFT market expand to include official blockchain-based versions of trading cards from Major League Baseball in the US and some of the largest soccer clubs in the world, including Liverpool and Real Madrid. . While there are rumors that the social media giant Instagram will also launch its own NFT platform in the near future.

At the high end of the NFT spectrum, we have seen NFT projects selling for tens of millions of dollars at Christie’s auctions. It may be a matter of time before wealthy billionaire investors spend $ 100 million on an NFT project, perhaps generating even greater interest and curiosity among the general public.

“While no forecasting model is perfect, it is clear that the NFT industry can benefit from a multi-year growth trajectory despite the decline in April. We expect there to be maybe a further drop in May, but then a continued rise from June and July before hitting the October prediction, “said Derrick.

Should you buy NFT?

As with many investments that involve blockchain technology, those who do not have a good understanding of the field are at risk of being scammed or having problems with compatibility in the markets, so extensive research is required to understand what. that is for sale.

Buying NFTs as an investment is still a new concept, while some in the art world have said that there is a great long-term opportunity in NFTs. CoinDesk Research CEO Noelle Acheson told Business Insider:

“The NFT craze is not so much about prices and quick profits as it is about a new model of creative monetization.”

Buying NFT as a hobby is a safe option if purchased through a reputable marketplace.

Derrick further observes:

“The NFT market is well positioned to address demand at all price points, so there will certainly be something for everyone.”

That market seems resistant to the forces that have caused a correction in the price of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum in recent times. Thanks to its unique combination of innovative technology and creative freedom, demand for NFT shows no signs of slowing down.