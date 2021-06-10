Cryptocurrency : Next, the 10 countries most likely to adopt Bitcoin after El Salvador

“Story!” El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele tweeted on June 9, before swapping his profile photo for one with Photoshopped lasers coming out of his eyes.

The somewhat surreal update of a world leader was a response to El Salvador becoming the first country in the world to introduce a law that recognizes Bitcoin, the world’s most popular (and expensive) cryptocurrency as legal tender.

The text of the law establishes that “every economic agent must accept Bitcoin as payment when it is offered by whoever acquires a good or service”, although this excludes those who do not have “access to the technologies that will allow them to carry out transactions”, which the majority of the population. Taxes can be paid in Bitcoin, and debts previously owed in US dollars, El Salvador’s main currency, can now be paid in Bitcoin. Salvadorans can use any digital wallet, including a new “official” sanctioned by the government.

It is a huge problem for the country, its people and the financial systems of the entire world. Forbes comments that it could:

“Transform El Salvador into one of the most important financial centers in the world and… affect the way people around the world use digital currencies.”

A key question will be whether other countries will follow suit, and many analysts predict that governments will watch El Salvador closely to see if the measure meets its goals, which include allowing remittance transactions without third-party fees, adding an estimate of $ 1 trillion dollars to the economy; enable higher smartphone transaction rates and financial inclusion for the unbanked; attract cryptocurrency business investments and others.

So which countries are likely to accept Bitcoin as legal tender next?

The contenders could include nearby Panama and Paraguay, which are ready to consider bills that aim to support cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency businesses; and the Latin American nations Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Brazil, where crypto enthusiasm is high and economies struggle with inflation problems and currency devaluations.

Although not in the short term, they could also include Nigeria and the Philippines, which have the first and third highest number of crypto users as a percentage of their population; Ukraine, which has taken recent steps to incorporate cryptocurrencies into its legal system; and Japan, which has strong regulatory oversight of its cryptocurrency industry and already counts cryptocurrencies as legal property.

El Salvador’s decision to recognize bitcoin as legal tender is undoubtedly historic and early supporters are taking a victory lap. El Salvador is a very poor country, but it will undoubtedly attract the attention of leaders around the world who will be on the lookout for signs of success.

If El Salvador is able to show the world the improvement of economic conditions for its people, other developing and second world economies could be quick to follow the example of the Latin American country.

Derrick continues:

Encouraging developments in the movement toward greater bitcoin adoption are not limited to the poorest countries. India, a member of the G20 with a $ 10 trillion economy, is close to classifying bitcoin as an asset class. “

It is important to note that bitcoin bulls hold onto their coins for many decades. In the meantime, there are sure to be spikes in volatility, but the long-term outlook for bitcoin continues to improve as each year passes.

