Cryptocurrency : New York Bitcoin mining controversy continues to escalate

Bitcoin mining continues to generate controversy in New York, especially because locals denounce the impact of farms on the environment. Resistance to mining equipment operating companies has generated a long dispute that has even been discussed in the Legislature of that state of the United States.

The contenders for this impasse are, on the one hand, a large group of citizens led by environmentalists and supported by a large part of the Senate. On the other is the Greenidge power company, run on fossil fuel, formerly coal and now gas.

The aforementioned company, now entirely dedicated to producing energy for digital mining, has been expanding its capacity for a year and a half. This set off alarms among authorities and conservation groups, who generated pressure. However, the case was treated superficially in the legislation and the mining activity was not prohibited.

Senate decision did not lessen controversy related to Bitcoin mining

It should be noted that, if the controversy over Bitcoin mining in New York was acute, the alleged bias of the Legislative, has worsened the spirits. As reported by CriptoTendencia in previous publications, the legislation dismissed the possibility of banning mining for three years while its real impact was evaluated.

Instead, it simply ordered the mining companies to halt the expansion process but not the activity itself. Likewise, it was agreed that the executive would not grant licenses to new mining companies.

An accompanying problem is that the expansion of hashing power is a prerequisite for the continuity of the mining business. In other words, the more miners in the world join the network, the more complex it is to mine. To this is added that Bitcoin is a limited issue currency, every 4 years the rewards are reduced by half. All this results in that year after year, it is necessary to increase the hash power to maintain the rhythm with which it has been operating.

Consequently, as competition increases, the difficulty of mining increases, thus requiring more machines. This leads to the inevitable growth in demand for energy. This “syllogistic” sequence leads to the conclusion that Greenidge will continue to expand its fossil fuel burning operations to generate the energy to power its machines.

The controversy over the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining is reborn after residents denounce the change in temperature in the waters of Seneka Lake.

The problem with residents

Despite pressure from locals, there appears to be a final decision and the farm will continue to operate. However, the protests continue. The most recent case is in development around Seneka Lake, the largest of the popular Finger Lakes in the aforementioned North American city.

It is a paradisiacal place where thousands of people come to spend evenings and weekends. Activities vary, from fishing, swimming, or just drinking wine. Now, locals report that the lake’s temperature has risen dramatically and compare it to a “sauna.”

This is because the Greenidge Power Generation Plant functioned on the shores of that lake. In such a way, the controversy generated by the installation of Bitcoin mining equipment in a plant powered by fossil fuel is far from over.

A look at the attacks and criticisms that are made in the world against Bitcoin, are related to mining with this type of fuel. The most emblematic case was the decision of Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, to suspend the sale of his electric vehicles with Bitcoin as a means of payment.

That decision caused a violent drop in the price of the cryptocurrency from almost $ 65,000 to a price level close to the current one.

