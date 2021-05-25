Cryptocurrency : Netherlands exchange repeals central bank measure

Key facts:

The Central Bank required the Bitonic exchange to submit a portfolio verification.

Upon dismissal of the measure, the user verification system will be withdrawn.

After two months of waiting, the court of appeal of Rotterdam, in the Netherlands (Holland), recently ruled as illegal the measure proposed by the central bank of that country, to require the exchange Bitonic to verify each address of bitcoins and cryptocurrencies used by customers within the exchange.

Last March, the exchange made the formal request to the court in order to withdraw the measure, after having made “repeated requests to the central bank of the Netherlands to remove this requirement” [verificación de dirección], which he qualifies as “ineffective.” Now, in this month of May, Bitonic, has received the final response from the court in which said verification requirement is recognized as illegal.

According to Bitonic, for its operation the platform is outside of all legal requirements, including KYC-AML (Know your client and anti-money laundering) identity checks. It adds that the inclusion of portfolio checks was “a serious violation of our clients’ right to privacy.”

The measure required the exchange to request, during the user registration process, that it verify each wallet address to be used. A screenshot of the cryptocurrency wallet was even requested. This because the users had to demonstrate where they stored their bitcoins.

Now, with this court decision, the exchange will proceed to withdraw this requirement from the verification system implemented on its platform.

Bitonic is an exchange based in the Netherlands, in which its users can buy and sell only bitcoins. Source: Bitonic.

On the other hand, with the measure rejected, a legal precedent is created on the demands of the monetary system, which attempts to create measures that are often seen as violating the privacy of bitcoin and cryptocurrency users.

Central banks and their positions on bitcoin

Central banks are entities that serve as the regulatory bodies of a country. They usually issue the jurisprudence that governs the rest of the banking entities. With the beginning of the era of cryptocurrencies, the central banks of the different countries have presented their positions on the new ecosystem of crypto assets. For the most part, these bodies maintain a conservative position.

The Central Bank of Argentina, for example, recently issued a “warning” about the risks involved in bitcoin. In the statement, he assures that they are not legal tender in Argentina, and that they have high volatility.

On the other hand, there is the Central Bank of Turkey, which took a much more aggressive position towards cryptocurrencies, banned their use within Turkish territory at the end of April 2021.

It should be taken into account that the positions that a central bank could take only directly affect the banking system within the country. Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin are not regulated by any entity, their use or prohibition is not defined by any institution.