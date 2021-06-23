Cryptocurrency : NetFlowCoin: The World’s First Decentralized Internet Application Platform

The NetFlowCoin project provides users with a decentralized network resource that turns key elements of the Internet infrastructure into an algorithmic marketplace. Made possible by combining Blockchain technology with a software-defined network, NetFlowCoin is the world’s first decentralized Internet application platform.

The underlying architecture of NFC operates by optimizing the bandwidth, storage, edge computing, and data resources of your global network.

With its native NFC (also “NetFlowCoin”) token protocol, the NetFlowCoin Project provides users with a marketplace for dApps and an ecosystem of outstanding digital assets.

The NetFlowCoin Project vision is one in which every user participates and every user benefits while engaging in the ecosystem. The platform is decentralized and made for the benefit of all users, producers and consumers.

The NetFlowCoin Advantage

NetFlowCoin ensures that the value generated by the data flow is fully owned and earned by the producer. This is a privilege that users of centralized platforms do not enjoy. The NetFlowCoin project offers the following advantages to all users, miners, developers and partners:

Access to network layer capabilities: Provides open source interfaces for developers to build dApps (blockchain browser, wallet, DEX, decentralized IM, NRC20 token, NFT, etc.) Innovative DataFlow Mining: Everyone can participate in NFC mining thanks to the novel NFC dual consensus mechanism. Block mining and DataFlow mining enable a personalized approach to creating value. The NFC token has multidimensional applications within the market. Green Power – The personal server consumes extremely low amounts of power. Ultra secure and super fast performance: Blockchain technology and NFC’s combined SDN layer make an efficient and secure data communication value network. Innovation Consensus – Ultra-fast throughput designed for business use. Made to suit various scenarios, rapid growth, and hyperscale. Seamless access: to the dApps market enabled by the NFC network.

NetFlowCoin Tokenomics

NetFlowCoin’s blockchain architecture solves many of the problems plaguing the cryptocurrency mining industry. This is possible thanks to the hybridized consensus mechanism of NFC, which consists of a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and a Proof of Valuable Flow (or PoVF). The purpose of these mechanisms is to welcome both established and new miners to the blockchain.

The NetFlowCoin blockchain is powered by NFC tokens, which are earned by miners by providing network resources (idle storage, bandwidth, edge computing) to network users. The NFC token can be used for commercial transactions, as currency within dApps, and for other defined uses within the NFC ecosystem.

The NetFlowCoin blockchain provides rewards in the form of token to nodes that participate in maintaining the security of the system and in safeguarding its operation through a consensus mechanism, while penalizing malicious nodes. In the NetFlowCoin ecosystem, miners operate nodes to direct traffic and verify transactions.

Some of the advantages of NFC mining are

More ways to mine: Through PoVF consensus, any user with a server can mine NFC by providing network services such as bandwidth or storage. Landable Application: With SDN, NetFlowCoin can maintain a flexible marketplace, where users can transact with dApps, businesses, and others using the NFC token. While NFC tokens are digital assets with commercial potential, they work to unite businesses, mining, and users in one ecosystem. Mining for Utility: Gone are the days of mining for mining. Avoid mining pool mobs that dominate BTC, ETH, or even CHIA and FIL. Anyone can participate in NFC token mining. Built to scale: NFC token holders play a huge role in the governance of the hybrid DPoS / PoVF consensus mechanism

Develop new applications like never before

The ability of dApps to interact with smart contracts on the blockchain brings an infinite number of possibilities when it comes to creating value for NetFlowCoin users.

The NetFlowCoin network allows users to create dApps that validate transactions for storage, bandwidth, and other computing resources in NFC tokens. This can translate into countless numbers of dApps within the NFC platform.

NFC provides diversified open source interfaces, and developers can build various application scenarios for users as needed at the application layer, such as:

Distributed Lottery / Sports Betting Wallet dApp DEX Decentralized IM / Video / Media Messaging Platform Decentralized Data Trading Platform Token NRC20 NFT IoT Platform KYC / Identity Verification Distributed Charitable Platforms

Imagine a decentralized security camera streaming network or distributed storage application that allows users to access and stream sensitive workspace data from anywhere. Build tools without the burden of data stolen, people censored, or valuable information exposed.