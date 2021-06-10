Cryptocurrency : Net wallet flows of Bitcoin miners are turning increasingly negative

Compartir

Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a strong correction that drove the price to lows of $ 30k after enjoying a notable bull run, which brought the price to an all-time high (ATH) of $ 64,800 in mid-April.

Bitcoin miners have been on the receiving end because this market crash slashed their profit margins.

As a result, its net mining wallet flows have turned increasingly negative, as acknowledged by Dilution-proof. The data chain company explained:

“Bitcoin miners are suffering due to falling prices that reduced their profit margins. Since the start of Elon’s tweets on May 12, the hash rate has decreased; miners are likely to shut down. That is now it is stabilizing, but the net flows from the mining wallet are increasingly negative. “

The hashrate is used to measure the processing power of the BTC network. It enables computers to process and resolve problems that would allow transactions to be approved and confirmed on the network.

When more miners join the Bitcoin network, more computational assumptions are needed per second to find the solution. As a result, the hashing power will increase and the difficulty of the Bitcoin network will increase.

Bitcoin miners reportedly liquidated their holdings by selling at least 5,000 BTC last week.

Chain activity in the BTC network crash

According to crypto data provider Glassnode:

“On-chain activity on the Bitcoin network has slowed as investors are uncomfortable with the direction of the market.”

Additionally, crypto exchanges have seen significant outflows of BTC, as acknowledged by market analyst William Clemente III. He scored :

“Exchanges are now down over 30,000 BTC in the last 3 days.”

Meanwhile, El Salvador became the first nation to accept Bitcoin as legal tender. This measure is expected to boost the country’s economy by creating new jobs and taking advantage of financial inclusion, given that 70% of the population does not have access to traditional financial services.

Image Source: Shutterstock