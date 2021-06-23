Cryptocurrency : Nebeus launches a free bank card deposit offer

Nebeus users can now add funds to their account using their bank card at no cost. The zero commission offer, which will run until the end of this month, allows the user to add funds to their Nebeus accounts up to 3,500 euros per transaction. The usual fee for this transaction is 2.9%, which means that Nebeus users will save up to € 101 each time they add funds to their crypto account during this offer period.

As one of Europe’s leading cryptocurrency platforms, Nebeus already offers more than 70,000 users the ability to access cash from their Bitcoin or Ethereum assets. We present you their offer of deposits to accounts in Nebeus.

What does Nebeus say about this new deposit alternative?

Michael Stroev, Nebeus Chief Operating Officer and Product Manager, says: “We are very excited to launch this limited offering on our platform and we look forward to showing people how easy it is to instantly fund Nebeus and access our cryptocurrency services. ».

“Nebeus is one of the few cryptocurrency-backed lending platforms that offers clients the opportunity to add funds using bank cards. This service is very popular as it allows users to immediately access the cryptocurrency market, rather than having to wait precious business days to arrange SEPA transfers. Plus, our zero commission offer is exactly the kind of offer we like to present to our new and existing users.

About the company

Nebeus is one of Europe’s leading cryptocurrency platforms with a mission to bridge the gap between cryptocurrencies and cash. To achieve this, Nebeus offers an ecosystem of secure financial and cryptographic products and services. These services allow clients to borrow, exchange, earn, and secure their digital assets. Nebeus was founded in 2014 in England and operates primarily in the UK and Europe.

For more information about Nebeus, visit www.nebeus.com

