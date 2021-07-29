Cryptocurrency : Nebeus adds stablecoin rental to its platform, offering a 12.85% annual return

Nebeus, one of Europe’s leading cryptocurrency platforms, has now added Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) stablecoins to its popular crypto rental program. This new feature allows Nebeus users to earn up to 12.85% per year without commissions.

Nebeus, which added Stablecoins capabilities to its digital wallet in early June, has launched two new rental programs for both Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC).

Cryptocurrency “rental” is now possible with Nebeus

The rental of cryptocurrencies is an exclusive service of Nebeus. Rental programs work very similar to Crypto Savings. But instead of depositing funds into an account with an annual interest rate, users rent their cryptocurrencies directly to Nebeus, sign a rental agreement, and earn money in the form of payment based on an annual percentage rate.

The two new Stablecoin rental programs are:

Bonsai – Nebeus users can earn a 6.5% annual return by renting a minimum of 50 USDC or USDT for more than one month.Baobab – Nebeus users can earn 12.85% per year by renting a minimum of 1000 USDC or USDT for more than four months.

The new stablecoin rental options have been launched in conjunction with Nebeus’ redesign of the ‘Crypto Rental’ interface to make it more informative and intuitive and increase consumer confidence. Understanding that not all users of the Nebeus platform are cryptocurrency experts, the redesign has enabled a streamlined approach that will be relevant to all levels of digital asset investors.

What have your directors said?

Michael Stroev, Nebeus Chief Operating Officer and Product Manager, said: «Stablecoins are attractive due to the constant value of these assets. Their values ​​are permanently pegged against the US dollar, and they don’t have the high volatility and risk that many other cryptocurrencies have. But this also means that investing in these currencies might not make you money in the same way as other currencies. This is where our new Stablecoin rental programs come into play. These allow Nebeus users to obtain passive returns on their stablecoin investments, all avoiding the volatility associated with the most popular cryptocurrencies.

About Nebeus

Nebeus is a cryptocurrency and fintech platform on a mission to bridge the gap between cryptocurrency and cash with instant crypto-backed loans. To achieve this, Nebeus offers an ecosystem of secure and compliant products and services, which allow clients to borrow, earn, exchange and transfer cash and cryptocurrencies in complete security. Nebeus was founded in 2014 in England, operating mainly in the UK and Europe.

