Cryptocurrency : Nayib Bukele offers incentives to bitcoin investors who settle in El Salvador

After announcing, on June 5, his intention to adopt bitcoin as a legal currency, the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, talks about his plans to encourage investments by cryptocurrency companies in the country.

On Sunday, June 6, the head of state of the Central American nation indicated through his Twitter account that his proposal will be accompanied by some fiscal and economic incentives for new capital in bitcoin who could enter the country once their plans are in place.

Bukele highlighted “excellent weather, world-class surf beaches, beachfront properties for sale” as one of the main advantages, adding that El Salvador is “one of the few countries in the world without property taxes.”

On the other hand, he reiterated in his tweet that in his country “there is no tax on capital gains in bitcoin, since it will be legal tender.” It also offers “immediate permanent residence for crypto entrepreneurs.”

President Nayib Bukele affirmed that El Salvador is one of the few countries in the world without property taxes. Source: Twitter.

In response to Bukele’s message, many of the followers, including those who identified themselves as cryptocurrency investors, responded to the tweet noting that with this offer it would be advantageous to move to El Salvador.

Among those who commented on Bukele’s account was Zhao Changpeng, CEO of Binance, who posted a gif of Mickey Mouse packing his bags.

Something similar did the Tron founder Justin Sun, who expressed the following: “investors and crypto entrepreneurs will start moving to El Salvador!” For this Monday, June 7, Sun makes another announcement on Twitter related to the issue, ensuring that Tron will become the first crypto organization to establish an office in El Salvador.

Investments in El Salvador rebounded in the first quarter of 2021

Although President Bukele has not explained in which economic areas these investments in bitcoin can be made, some local media in that nation report that several announcements have been made during the first quarter of 2021 on capital injection by the private sector. This, after a 2020 marked by the pandemic and the freezing of several execution plans.

The confirmed projects include the construction, energy, telecommunications, real estate and retail sectors who are committed to a more agile recovery of the business climate, which has been diminished by the greatest collapse of the economy in 40 years (-7.9%).

In total, the investment plans -of which there has been confirmation- have a combined value that exceeds $ 100 million. However, some are initiatives that were planned for 2020, but others follow a strategic approach to reactivation.

Bukele’s surprise statement

The details of the scope of the measure are not yet known that would make the Central American country the first in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. However, Bukele’s statement was known in a message (on video) broadcast at Bitcoin 2021, a global conference held on June 4-5 in Miami, United States, which was reviewed by CriptoNoticias.

In his short address, Bukele revealed that he is working with the Strike company (a startup developer of a digital wallet) to build the infrastructure for the use of cryptocurrency.

During your intervention Bukele highlighted that bitcoin could be used with a digital wallet (like Strike) to receive remittances, which “will increase shipments by the equivalent of billions of dollars every year”, avoiding the amounts that are lost in payments from intermediaries. “Bitcoin will have 10 million potential new users and the fastest growing way to transfer $ 6 billion a year in remittances,” he said.

The president also pointed out the three keys for your country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, as this media outlined on June 6, 2021. He stressed that the new law would seek to replicate the Bitcoin Beach project in Playa El Zonte, where the population uses cryptocurrency as a means of payment.