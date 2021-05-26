Cryptocurrency : Naver, Kakao, LG ‘to bid to participate’ in South Korea CBDC pilot

Compartir

Source: Adobe / Aleksandra Sova

The Bank of Korea (BOK), South Korea’s central bank, is scheduled to test its prototype digital KRW starting in August as the country ramps up the pace of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) adoption plans. . And it seems like three of the nation’s biggest tech giants are eager to get involved.

So much Naver , the country’s largest search engine and founder of the Line chat app (the dominant platform in Japan) as the national chat app giant Kakao , are ready to participate, according to a Money Today report. The conglomerate LG he also hopes to make an offer.

The media stated that a consortium made up of the financial arm of Naver, Naver Financial , and the blockchain company Unchain, they were ready to express their interest in joining the project, with a bidding process set to begin in the next few weeks.

The electronic payment arm of Kakao, Kakao Pay, and his subsidiary of blockchain Ground X they will probably also submit a joint bid, as well as a consortium made up of Shinhan Bank and the IT service provider of LG, LG CNS . Other possible bidders include Shinhan’s rival, KEB Hana Bank, and the Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Research Center in the POSTECH technological university operated by GOSSAMER in Pohang.

The central bank said once again that its pilot did not indicate “that the issuance will be forthcoming”, adding that there was “no urgent need” to make an “imminent launch.”

The pilot will run through December, with a more expansive second stage of the pilot that will follow next year, although the bank has not yet committed to launching a token. Seoul is widely believed to be making sure not to miss a beat with its close neighbors Japan and China, who are also pushing ahead with their own pilots.

The Beijing pilot now encompasses nearly all of the country’s richest cities and tech hotspots, and is scheduled to be completed in time for its launch on or before the 2022 Winter Olympics in the capital.

TV Chosun reported that the first BOK pilot will focus on e-wallet management issues, as well as exchanges, deposits, remittances and settlements.

Meanwhile, the second phase of the pilot will focus on “expanded functions such as cross-border remittances” and “strengthening” data-related protocols with an emphasis on “protection of personal information.” The BOK expects to have this second stage completed by June 2022.

