Cryptocurrency : My Sincere Thoughts on an Investor’s Gemini Crypto Exchange

A review on the Gemini cryptocurrency exchange.

Photo by Alesia Kozik from Pexels

I signed up with the Gemini cryptocurrency exchange this year and it has some positives and negatives. I’m not sure why I’ve never signed up for the account before since it was created in 2015 by the Winklevoss twins. The twins are Ben and Tyler Winklevoss who sued Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

My thoughts are my own and are not intended to encourage or discourage you from using the Gemini platform. I’m sure everyone has their own opinion on this and other exchanges.

The Winklevoss twins had their experience with Mt. Gox, but they wanted to build something that a typical person could use to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

The twins had early access to Bitcoin because they had the right money and connections. When they decided to build Gemini, they wanted to bridge the gap and offer cryptocurrencies to more people with easier access than they had.

Coinbase, the most popular cryptocurrency exchange, had the head start since the company started in 2012 when Bitcoin cost around $ 6. Gemini launched a few years later, in 2015.

After not hearing about Bitcoin until 2017, I was skeptical but, like others, it took me a while to understand digital currencies. As an investor, I found it difficult to understand digital money.

After buying cryptocurrencies, it wasn’t until 2021 that I opened my first Gemini account.

I read the Winklevoss twins’ book, Bitcoin Billionaires, and wish I had all the positive feedback on their exchange. Unfortunately, I don’t.

You can download the Gemini application on your phone and access the site online. Gemini supports 40 cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Chainlink (LINK), Aave (AAVE), Polygon (MATIC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and others.

The exchange is simple and easy to use. On the exchange, you can buy and sell cryptocurrencies and earn interest on your cryptocurrencies.

With the Gemini dollar (GUSD), you can earn approximately 7.4% interest. Other cryptocurrencies include 1 inch (1 inch) 1.51%, Dai (DAI) 7.4%, Filecoin (FIL) 4.48%, and various others.

Gemini is working on a credit card where you can recover crypto for your purchases. The Gemini card has yet to be released to the public.

If you share your Gemini link with a friend who deposits $ 100, you can earn $ 10 in Bitcoin.

To be fully integrated with the Gemini exchange, the company requires proof that you are a real person or KYC – know your customer.

I have had a Gemini account for about two or three months. One week after opening the account, I submitted my driver’s license for verification, but I have not received a response.

Every time I check the status, I get a notification that the company is busy. For me, this is a very poor service. It shouldn’t take that long to verify a person’s credentials.

Gemini Screenshot by Writer

This causes two problems.

1. Because the company cannot confirm who I am, I cannot make higher deposits for operations. The most I can add to the account to buy cryptocurrencies is $ 500 per day. This is a hassle, as if you had $ 600 to deposit, you need to make the deposit within two days.

2. I am limited to withdrawing money from my account. During the recent crisis, I sold some cryptocurrencies, but the money is stuck in Gemini. I can’t even move the money to buy more cryptocurrencies. The money is just sitting in the account doing nothing.

Overall, the Gemini exchange is good, but they need to hire more people to handle customer support. The main problem is the lack of response to verify new customer accounts. Also, new customers could have money in the account for months and there is no one to talk to about it.

Personally, I would not sign up for Gemini at this time. They still have some bugs to resolve.

