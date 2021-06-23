Cryptocurrency : Most Bitcoin transactions are legal

One of the myths that has been received the most worldwide is that Bitcoin is a currency used essentially by criminals to legitimize capital. This association between cryptocurrencies and the world of crime has even reached the world’s main media, which echo this myth. However, as Scott Melker comments in the Tweet of the day, most Bitcoin transactions are legal:

“If you look at transactions involving Bitcoin, to this day, the majority continue to finance all sorts of illicit activities.” said Brezin. Less than 1% of $ BTC transactions are used for illicit purposes. Facts are hard. https://t.co/jg80ROzN6k – The Wolf Of All Streets (@scottmelker) June 21, 2021

Bitcoin transactions and crime

All world currencies, virtual or fiat, are used to a greater or lesser extent by the world of crime. Which has developed over the years, sophisticated mechanisms to legitimize the profits they obtain from their illegal activities, and to be able to enjoy them without fear of persecution. And, of course, Bitcoin does not escape this reality.

However, Bitcoin has an advantage that traditional fiat money does not have. Well, while operations with dollars, euros, yuan or any other currency are not public. Bitcoin transactions are completely transparent, and are available on the cryptocurrency Blockchain. And, although they can only see the addresses of the wallets that participate in the operation, the identity of the people behind these wallets is easily traceable by security agencies.

Despite these advantages, it has long been commented that Bitcoin is used in a privileged way by criminals. An opinion matrix that is deepened by the use of Bitcoin cybercriminals as a means of payment when they carry out attacks such as ransomware. Which, however, only accounts for a small fraction of Bitcoin transactions, as Scott Melker commented:

“If you look at Bitcoin transactions, to this day, most are still financing all kinds of illicit activities,” said Brezin. Less than 1% of $ BTC transactions are used for illicit purposes. The facts are tough.

Thus, Melker would note that the vast majority of Bitcoin transactions are legal. With a percentage of illegal operations even lower than that of most fiat currencies. Thus denouncing a myth that has affected the reputation of the crypto community for years.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related