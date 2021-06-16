Cryptocurrency : More Britons bought cryptocurrencies than stocks last year, new survey suggests

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

A new survey suggests that Brits have become more eager to invest in cryptocurrencies than traditional stocks and equity-based investments.

The survey by British investment firm AJ Bell found that 7% of British adults surveyed reported that they had purchased crypto in the past year, compared to 5% who invested in stocks and participate in ISA (individual savings accounts) . An equity ISA is a type of savings account that allows users to invest without having to pay income or capital gains taxes.

The survey was conducted by online market research tracker Findoutnow and surveyed 1,269 respondents. AJ Bell financial analyst Laith Khalaf commented that the results changed common perceptions:

“When more people buy cryptocurrencies than they invest in a stock market, Isa, you have to conclude that the world has gone crazy for cryptocurrencies”

The survey found that crypto investors are predominantly male and under 35 and 71% of those who said they had purchased crypto assets claimed to have made a profit, while 12% reported losing in the past year. Interestingly, 17% said they didn’t even know if they had won or lost from their cryptocurrency investments.

The survey appears to contrast with research by the UK think tank Parliament Street in March which revealed that 52% of the 2,000 respondents in that particular survey said they are more likely to invest in the stock market and traditional assets such as the gold than crypto, and a third party claims that they will not invest in crypto because they believe they have already “lost the boat.”

British financial outlet ThisisMoney reported that the AJ Bell analyst stated that the new research showed that younger people are more confident in their understanding of cryptocurrencies, but he remained skeptical of them personally: “Certainly, it seems that some consumers are jumping to the deep end of cryptocurrencies, before learning to swim in shallow water. “

Khalaf recommended investing in a diversified portfolio that is not overexposed to cryptocurrencies, adding:

“The youthful profile of cryptocurrency buyers suggests that they may have accumulated few assets so far and could find their finances seriously damaged if the cryptocurrency markets take a turn for the worse.”

Related: the UK’s Starling bank to resume cryptocurrency exchange deposits at the end of June

The analyst commented on Elon Musk’s influence on the Bitcoin markets referring to some of his recent tweets that claim that they are “not a measure of broader business sentiment towards Bitcoin.”

The UK Express reported that HMRC (Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs) data released last week is another sign that the current frenzy to invest in cryptocurrencies shows no signs of slowing down.