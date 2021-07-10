Cryptocurrency : Monobank Plans Crypto Entry As Kazakhstan Enacts Crypto Tax Rule

Here’s a roundup of the week’s top crypto news that you may have missed

Monobank plans to offer cryptocurrencies soon

According to a report on Monday, Monobank, which is already the first purely mobile bank in Ukraine, is making efforts to become the first bank in the country to offer crypto services to its consumers. In the words of the bank’s CEO, Oleg Grokhovsky, the bank has already carried out a fruitful pilot program to determine the feasibility of integrating crypto offerings into the bank’s portfolio.

The new feature is expected to make it easier to buy and sell crypto assets while using debit cards and will launch later this month. The Ukrainian government has had mixed reactions ranging from acceptance to increased vigilance towards cryptocurrencies. Before the beginning of the year, Ukraine had not updated the regulations governing cryptocurrencies in the country, a situation that changed quite quickly.

Since then, however, new regulations have been established. Updated rules require in-country exchanges to establish Know Your Customer procedures and disclose your property. In general, the European country has been positive towards cryptocurrencies to the point of collaborating with the Stellar Development Fund to help establish these digital assets. However, the government has remained steadfast in its opposition to a central bank digital currency.

Crypto miners in Kazakhstan will start paying taxes next year

Kazakhstan’s president recently enacted an order that would make the country’s crypto miners pay taxes as of January 1, 2022. Kazakhstan joins the list of countries like Iran that have imposed fee cuts on miners. The amendments are expected to make miners pay up to one Kazakhstan tenge for every kWh their crypto activities consume.

Albert Rau, who created the legislation, explained that the measure would help reduce unregulated energy use. Speaking to local news channel Kursiv, he further suggested that the new laws would help bring the crypto industry within the regulatory sphere. Despite the government continuing with planned taxes, local members of the mining sector have not been very satisfied with the decision.

The taxes imposed will likely prove beneficial to the country, considering that Kazakhstan has seen an influx of miners from other countries led by China mainly due to increased vigilance and affordable electricity rates. Unlike the Asian nation, other countries have alternatively cracked down on severe measures. China, for example, carried out intense repression and a series of forced closures in provinces where mining was highly developed.

Hong Kong accuses top Bithumb executives of fraud

Local media outlets in South Korea reported this week that the country’s largest crypto exchange, Bithumb, is facing charges from its former Thai partner. The Thai partner indicates that Bithumb made a decision without consent to stop its business in Thailand. As a result, the exchange’s top management faces a lawsuit for fraudulent activity.

Two of Bithumb’s stakes in Hong Kong, GBEX and Bithumb Global Holdings, will also be charged for ignorance of contractual responsibilities. The two subsidiaries are accused of being part of a plan to launch a separate cryptocurrency exchange in Thailand against the contractual terms. The accusers also allege that Bithumb had deliberately communicated false intentions to launch the BXA coin in the country, only to not include it on its platform.

Earlier, Lee Jung Hoon, the founder of Bithumb, had already received 112 million South Korean won in partial payment, and will face trial on charges of fraud worth 100 million won. Former Thai Bithumb partners explained that they decided to press charges in Hong Kong after seeing that a lawsuit filed in South Korea had not been processed for about nine months.

Sygnum Bank to Present Ethereum 2.0 Staking for Clients

Sygnum bank plans to allow customers to stake ETH 2.0 through their current wallets in a move that will make it the first among banks to do so. Sygnum, which focuses on crypto services, will now allow clients to stake their Ethereum to earn 7% annual interest.

The world’s first digital asset bank explained that Ethereum is a high-potential digital asset, especially for long-term investments. Staking Rewards reports that Ethereum only lags behind Cardano in staked capitalization at roughly $ 13.5 million. Cardano’s ADA offering has $ 31.8 billion in staked assets.

The bank previously launched the Tezos (XTZ) offering stake in November 2020. It faces stiff competition from contemporary crypto exchanges offering similar services. Ethereum is already a leading global crypto currency, and the 2.0 model will replace proof-of-work verification of transactions with a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. The upgrade is also expected to provide better energy efficiency and reduce transaction time.

Goldman Sachs Predicts Ether Will Overtake Bitcoin

US bank Goldman Sachs published a note on Tuesday detailing its vision of the crypto space in the coming years. Goldman Sachs projected that Ether (ETH) would dethrone Bitcoin as the most prominent digital store of value. The global investment bank argued that even though Bitcoin comes with the advantage of being the first to move, its lack of many real-case uses would put Ether ahead.

The bank also insisted that neither Ether nor Bitcoin is in a position to outperform gold. As expected, the precious metal remains the best store of value thanks to the volatility trend of digital assets. He clarified that gold remains a defensive asset that competes with risk assets, including securities and cryptocurrencies, alike.

Goldman also noted that the highly competitive nature of crypto assets prevents them from unlocking higher levels of security for investment stocks. In April, Goldman’s competitor JP Morgan noted that Ether has performed better than Bitcoin, and consequently wrote a report citing a reliable demand base, strong liquidity, and minimized dependence on derivatives as the reasons for the superior performance.

