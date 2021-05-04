Cryptocurrency Mining With SSD Will Void Warranties, Manufacturer Warns

The new Chia Coin digital currency is one of the sensations in various places in Asia, especially in China. The main quality of cryptocurrencies like this one is that their mining, unlike Bitcoin or ETH, is not operated with Proof-of-Work (PoW). This makes it an alternative when it comes to the economy and offers a more environmentally friendly treatment.

However, the massive purchases of SSDs in China have not gone unnoticed. In that sense, one of the SSD manufacturers, Galax, warned that the use of its products for mining activity will have consequences. The main one of them is that it will void the guarantees.

The protocol to mine Chia is Proof-of-Space and Proof-of-Time. In other words, instead of using high power consumption for encryption operations, Chia needs hard disk space. Thus, the higher the storage capacity, the higher the reward for people who do farming (Chia’s alternative name for mining).

Why does mining of certain cryptocurrencies void SSD warranties?

According to news portals, the manufacturer Galaxy assured that cryptocurrency mining with SSDs would void the warranties of these devices. The reason for this is that it is a process for which SSDs are not designed, which produces accelerated wear.

“If users use SSD for mining / farming and other abnormal processes, the data writing volume will be higher than the average daily use. This leads to wear and tear on the SSDs. According to the tests carried out, the damages are qualitative. For this reason, and according to the security standards of our SSDs, we have the right to deny the warranty service “, says Galax.

In this way, it must be certain that the Chia farm process demands the most from the SSD equipment. As a result, when they are used in operations for which they are not designed, their useful life is shortened. It is precisely in this context that the aforementioned manufacturer does not offer a guarantee for hard drives “damaged by improper use.”

Although Galax did not refer to the Chia project in particular, it is clear that it refers to this digital currency. It has given people talk in China and other countries in the Asian region. The first news related to the mining of these cryptocurrencies were related to the shortage of hard drives. Also, with the increase in their prices in Asian markets due to high demand.

Unlike Bitcoin mining centers, which are expensive and demand high energy consumption, mining cryptocurrencies like Chia is more environmentally friendly.

What is Chia about?

As reported by the EQI portal, the Chia Coin digital currency was designed by BitTorrent’s Bram Cohen. For its part, the process of generating this currency is carried out through the storage protocol instead of the well-known PoW of Bitcoin.

One of the essential aspects of Chia is that it seeks to break with what its developments consider the monopoly of cryptocurrency mining. In particular, in their White Paper, they state that their goal is to make the generation of digital currencies available to everyone.

Consequently, the developers point out that traditional mining is centralized in a handful of large centers. To mine these coins, such as Bitcoin, large amounts of money are needed that ordinary people are not in a position to pay.

However, the problems that Chia Coin seems to solve seem to bring other drawbacks with it. Of these, the shortage of SSDs in world markets could be underlined. The latter is a phenomenon that is already present in Asia, but that could be extended to other geographies.

Data to take into consideration

According to the SSD manufacturer Galax, cryptocurrency mining with the space protocol tends to qualitatively damage equipment, which is why the company announced in a statement that those who mine with SSDs lose their product warranty. Chia digital currency is a project developed by Bram Cohen, creator of BitTorrent. The project is also known as the green cryptocurrency, since it does not require significant energy consumption to generate. In this last point, it differs from Bitcoin, whose mining continues alarming environmentalists by the amount of carbon it releases into the atmosphere.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related