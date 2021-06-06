Cryptocurrency mining and why it uses so much energy

Cryptocurrencies have become a matter of interest, not only of an economic nature, but also of a social nature. Everyone wants to know more about these values, which, born in 2008 in the form of Bitcoin, are attracting the attention of any lover of technology. But cryptocurrencies operate through a cryptographic system called mining, and for which they are responsible. thousands of computers spread all over the world. The mining activity is not centralized, and any user can dedicate themselves to mining cryptocurrencies for financial gain. This mining activity has two problems, the first of which is the power that is needed, we cannot mine with just any computer. Second, it consumes a lot of energy, so in some cases it may not be a profitable activity.

What is cryptocurrency mining?

This activity is the process by which miners use power in the form of a hash to formalize and give value to a transaction. A hash is a cryptographic function that encodes the data of a chain. This leads us to think about blockchain technology. Do you know what it consists of? We are going to use a simple example so that you understand it. The blockchain is nothing more than a gigantic database made up of a multitude of elements. When a file, can already be a cryptocurrency or a photograph, uses blockchain technology, it is fragmented into a multitude of different pieces on different computers. To make this file or value accessible, all members that have fragments of it must validate the operationotherwise it will have no effect.

Cryptocurrencies use the blockchain to formalize and complete a transaction. If you want to send a quantity of cryptocurrencies to someone, all the records in that database have to match and be validated at the same time. These mathematical operations have to be verified by means of mathematical puzzles. When they are resolved, the operation is considered good and the miner receives a reward in the form of virtual currency. For example, if this operation has taken place with Bitcoin, you will receive an amount of it.

As we have already mentioned, mining cryptocurrencies requires both specific software and hardware and, probably, with the computer you have at home you cannot do it. For example, CPUs and graphics cards are high performance. On the other hand, we must guarantee ourselves a fairly stable power supply. In addition, mining has a high economic cost, so it generally does not compensate if we are going to centralize efforts in a single team. Establishing a mining network can be interesting in places where electricity does not have a high price.

The price of the electricity bill would make it practically unfeasible for a person in Spain to have good economic returns through mining. The best countries in which to carry out this activity are those in which the electricity bill has a fairly cheap cost. This is the case of Iceland, Kuwait or Venezuela.