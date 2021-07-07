Cryptocurrency : Mini Hollywood Doge, the next one in the Doge family to go to the moon?

Compartir

Mini Hollywood Doge is the last puppy of the doge family, but it turns out to be the most talented. He didn’t know what to do as a career, but after seeing a blockbuster, he was encouraged to audition for the next movie as an extra.

During the audition, the producer and director realized the potential of Mini Hollywood Doge and offered him the main role. Before he knew it, he was living luxuriously with lambos, yachts, and traveling the world with the doggy ladies. The literal dream of Hollywood.

After thriving in show business, he decided that everyone should have a chance at the Financial Freedom and he’s starting his own production company. This is where he invites all of you to join his lifestyle, with the Mini Hollywood Doge opportunity!

Mini Hollywood Doge will launch its pre-sale at 19:00 UTC on July 7 at Binance Smart Chain.

If you’ve missed the latest Doge hype, be sure to get your spot at Mini Hollywood Doge. With an experienced team and diligent marketing push to begin in the next few hours, this is not to be overlooked!

The group on Telegram has grown to more than 1000 members In a matter of a few hours being shared by the community, the organic growth has been incredible, once the commercialization takes place Mini Hollywood Doge will be a huge community built on a solid foundation.

His vision:

Mini Hollywood Doge claims to be the biggest meme coin launch pad for all dog tokens. It will be tokens based on themed dogs hollywood up to all Shiba / Doge tokens that are worthy of our platform. Will be made internal audits on these coins, with the aim of working with a wide range of developers.

Come join the community at Mini Hollywood Doge for the Hollywood experience! The feast of the Red carpet it will be held very soon with the presence of big names.

Web page: Minihollywooddoge.com

Telegram Group: https://t.me/MiniHollywoodDoge