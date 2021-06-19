Cryptocurrency : MIMO and PAR tokens listed on Bittrex Global that enable trading of Euro stablecoins

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Both Mimo tokens and PARs can now be traded on Bittrex, one of the most secure global exchange platforms.

Singapore, June 18, 2021: MIMO, the governance token behind Mimo DeFi, has been officially listed on Bittrex Global. In addition, PAR, Mimo’s stable token that is algorithmically linked to the euro, has also been included. Its appeal to Bittrex users comes from both owning the platform Mimo is based on and using its native currency for those located in Europe.

This marks Mimo’s largest centralized exchange listing to date and enables a wider audience to trade MIMO and PAR tokens.

PAR is minted exclusively in connection with lending on Mimo DeFi, the entry-level lending platform that MIMO token holders help govern. Therefore, PAR tokens are secured by assets accepted in Mimo DeFi.

Nick Calabro, Mimo’s growth manager, says that joining the Bittrex lineup is just the first step in a series of optimistic updates that will come out of the project before the end of the year.

“It has been an exciting few months for Mimo and our chips. With all the news surrounding the dollar, PAR is an easy addition to many crypto portfolios that I am looking at and this listing on Bittrex is just another way to offer this stability to more users, ”says Calabro, Growth Manager at Mimo. “We are confident that traders will value what we have built with PAR as a means to stabilize their portfolio, hedging another nation’s currency and joining us to introduce more tools like this as we expand,” adds Nick. .

Bittrex is a clear partner in making Mimo one of the most secure wallet platforms and infrastructures, giving users easy access to a variety of products and services.

Currently, there are two commercial pairs available for PAR and one for MIMO:

PAR / BTC + PAR / USDT

MIMO / BTC

The trade opens on June 18, 2021.

For more information on Mimo and the parallel protocol, see the official Mimo channels:

Website: https://mimo.capital

Telegram: https://t.me/mimodefi

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mimodefi

For media inquiries, contact:

Ken nizam

Marketing and public relations at MiMo

Ken.Nizam@Mimo.Capital

Cecilia Wong , suPRstrategista.com

cecilia@yourPRstrategist.com