Cryptocurrency : Military seize more than 400 bitcoin mining equipment in Venezuela

Key facts:

In total, four people were arrested during the seizure of the miners.

Authorities allege lack of permits from the Superintendency of Cryptoactives (Sunacrip).

A total of 411 Bitcoin mining equipment was seized in Venezuela. Military authorities retained the equipment this weekend, in two different procedures, according to local media.

One of the procedures occurred in the Portuguese state, where the military retained a total of 332 Bitcoin miners, including 56 from the Innosilicon brand, another 136 Antminers and 140 AladdinMiner.

The equipment was seized at a checkpoint located in the aforementioned entity, where officers carry out routine inspections, in addition to checking documentation and permits. The miners were transferred from San Antonio del Táchira (border area with Colombia) to the capital of Carabobo state, Valencia, two hours from Caracas.

The driver of the truck where the equipment was being transported was detained, according to sources from the Bolivarian National Guard cited by the Ultimas Noticias media.

In another operation, in the state of Barinas, 79 Innosilicon ASIC miners were retained. The miners were hidden in a house, the occupants of which were detained during the procedure.

The miners were allegedly seized for not having the documentation required to legally operate with this type of equipment in the South American country. In Venezuela, Bitcoin mining was regulated and those who wish to carry out this activity They must have permits issued by the National Superintendency of Crypto Assets and Related Activities (Sunacrip).

Legal mining with recurring seizures

Despite the legalization of mining in Venezuela, reported by CriptoNoticias last September, this type of seizure of miners has become common, for the same lack of Sunacrip permits.

The most recent of these seizures was last April. Also at a checkpoint, officers held 76 teams in Bolívar state. Before, in the same entity, there were more than 300 Antminer brand ASICs held by the Venezuelan military.

Among the aspects of the legalization of the mining of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in Venezuela, not only the registration of Sunacrip stands out. The national electricity supply company, Corpoelec, has also set specific rates for miners, while mining is prohibited in homes awarded by the government.