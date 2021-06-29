Cryptocurrency : Middle East Targets Strong Potential Cryptocurrency Market

Compartir

More Middle Eastern countries are betting on cryptocurrencies, despite their high volatility nature, which can beat investors.

The first Bitcoin fund in the Middle East was listed on Nasdaq Dubai last Wednesday, which was launched by 3iQ, one of Canada’s largest digital asset fund management companies, and its assets under management are worth more than of $ 1.5 billion.

This time, the double listing of the Bitcoin fund on Nasdaq Dubai offers investors from the Middle East investment opportunities directly linked to Bitcoin.

Canadian mutual fund manager 3iQ Corp. announced that it had received public hearing approval from the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) in October 2019. The closed end Bitcoin fund will be admitted to trading on a major stock exchange in Canada.

Beyond the first time, Israel has also conducted a pilot test and is seriously considering implementing a digital Shekel CBDC.

Other countries in the Middle East region have also participated in various levels of cryptocurrency projects. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has launched a blockchain-enabled trade finance platform called UAE Trade Connect (UTC) to curb economic crimes such as money laundering, under-invoicing, and fraud.

While the cryptocurrency has gradually penetrated the Middle East, the high degree of volatility in the cryptocurrency market has also caught the attention of investors and relevant authorities.

Qatar Investment Authority Executive Director Mansoor Bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud told Bloomberg’s Qatar Economic Forum that:

“Cryptocurrencies need a bit of maturity before we make our opinion on investing.”

In terms of the more conventional cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, it hit an all-time high of $ 64,854 on April 14 of this year, and has now fallen to half its price. At the time of this writing, Bitcoin was trading at $ 34,943 intraday, increasing more than 5%, according to CoinmarketCap.

Image Source: Shutterstock