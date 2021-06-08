Cryptocurrency : MicroStrategy would offer 400M dollars to buy more BTC | Invezz

MicroStrategy, a publicly traded business intelligence firm, plans to double its stake on Bitcoin (BTC). The company released this news via a press release on June 7, noting that it intends to offer $ 400 million (£ 282.64 million) in senior notes to buy more BTC. Reportedly, the company’s plans come even as it projects that this investment will likely cause it significant harm.

According to the press release, the notes expire in 2028, subject to market conditions and other factors. The notes will be issued in a private offering to qualified institutional investors, pursuant to Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933. MicroStrategy will use the proceeds from the sale of the notes to bolster its BTC holdings, which currently stand at 92,079 BTC .

However, MicroStrategy believes that BTC price fluctuations in the second quarter to date could lead to a deterioration of more than $ 284.50 (£ 201.15) for the fiscal quarter ending June 30. Although MicroStrategy has used the proceeds from note offerings to purchase BTC before, these notes were convertible into shares (NASDAQ: MSTR). With this purchase, the company will take advantage of the promissory notes that are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by its subsidiary MicroStrategy Services Corp.

Go heavy on BTC despite the current downtrend

The company has taken this bold step despite its shares plummeting by roughly 55% since BTC fell from its all-time high at $ 64,863.10 (£ 45,919.83). However, in the long term, the stock continues to perform well, as MicroStrategy first bought BTC in 2011 and the price has risen 430% since then.

While MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor intends to continue buying BTC, the decision to offer the senior notes has seen the firm come under fire.

For example, Marc Lichtenfeld, the chief revenue strategist at Oxford Club, said that the company’s decision to keep all of its cash in BTC is a violation of fiduciary duty. He added that borrowing $ 400 million (£ 282.64 million) after suffering a significant loss this quarter is irresponsible by the company. Lichtenfeld went on to point out that MicroStrategy is borrowing the funds to bet on a volatile asset rather than grow its business.

OK, I’ve said that $ MSTR holding all of its cash in Bitcoin is a breach of fiduciary duty. Now it’s borrowing $ 400 million to buy more Bitcoin – after taking a $ 284.5 million loss this quarter because of Bitcoin. I’m stunned by this level of irresponsibility. – Marc Lichtenfeld (@stocksnboxing) June 7, 2021

BTC continues to perform deplorably. In the past 24 hours, the leading cryptocurrency by capitalization is down 10.87% to change hands at $ 32,720.19 (£ 23,164.26), at the time of writing.

