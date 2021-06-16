Cryptocurrency : MicroStrategy wants more Bitcoin, to do this it will raise $ 1 billion in share sales

Enterprise software maker MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) wants to buy more Bitcoin. To do this, it announced the sale of shares worth $ 1 billion US dollars. Thus, the shelf record filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shows their clear intentions.

It emphasizes that the proceeds from the sale of shares will be dedicated to general investments, including the purchase of Bitcoin, Bloomberg reported. Also, last Monday, the company reported that it had completed the sale of $ 500 million in guaranteed notes with a maturity date of 2028. The net value of the sale would be $ 488 million.

This is the first sale of “junk bonds”, aimed at buying the popular cryptocurrency. In this way, the accumulation of assets in Bitcoin by the company will increase substantially. In fact, last week the firm announced that the investment would be $ 400 million. However, it seems to be much higher according to these data.

Why does MicroStrategy want more Bitcoin?

The explanation of why MicroStrategy wants more Bitcoin can be analyzed from two nuances depending on the opinion of the cryptocurrency. The first of this is from the perspective of the company itself, which, naturally, is the same as the proponents of Bitcoin. It should be noted that the CEO of this firm, Michael Saylor, is considered one of the main “evangelists” of the aforementioned digital currency.

According to this point of view, the price of Bitcoin is absurdly low compared to what it will have in the future. In simple words, enthusiasts like Saylor consider that Bitcoin, thanks to its limited supply and the weakness of the dollar, will have a high price. Some like Max Keizer venture to affirm that in a few years there will be parity 1 satoshi = 1 dollar.

On the sidewalk in front, are the enemies of Bitcoin. According to these, MicroStrategy is “digging its own grave” as Bitcoin is nothing more than a bubble. Along those lines, investor Rich Bernstein recently pointed out on CNBC that instead of Bitcoin, investors should target crude.

Bernstein believes that the cryptocurrency fever is driving investors away from profiting from consolidated markets. However, the prestige of this top investor does not seem to matter to MicroStrategy, which wants to buy more Bitcoin to save it for the long term.

Buy BTC before Saylor buys them all

Saylor’s popularity on social media with his defense of cryptocurrencies has grown. From being known exclusively within traditional economic circles, he is now a millennial influencer thanks to his radical stance.

Some users on social media have joked about the entrepreneur’s appetite for buying Bitcoin. “Buy Bitcoin before Michael Saylor buys them all,” wrote a user a few months ago, receiving a response in the same tone from Saylor.

It is highlighted that this noise created in social networks corresponds to data very close to reality. Although MicroStrategy cannot buy all bitcoins, at least it wants many and more. Thus, last May, the firm revealed that it owns 92,079 BTC. This staggering amount, at the time of writing, equates to about $ 3.7 billion.

Following the announcement that MicroStrategy wants to buy more Bitcoin, its share value skyrocketed. Source: Yahoo Finance

The most important of the cryptocurrencies returns to 40K

At the same time that Bitcoin remains at the top of the priorities of many analysts, its price returns to the barrier of $ 40,000. After weeks of stagnation following May’s precipitous drop from close to $ 65,000 to $ 32,000, the digital currency is projecting again.

Among the drivers of the new rise, would be the statements of Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and investor Paul Tudor Jones. The first raised the possibility of admitting cryptocurrency again as a form of payment for its electric vehicles. Meanwhile, Jones expressed his full confidence in the potential of Bitcoin, stating that his portfolio would go from 1% to 5% in that asset.

