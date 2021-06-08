Cryptocurrency : MicroStrategy to sell $ 400 million in bonds to buy more bitcoin

MicroStrategy, the business intelligence company, announced that it will offer $ 400 million in senior bonds to continue the acquisition of bitcoins (BTC). They also reported the creation of two new entities: MicroStrategy Services Corporation and MacroStrategy LLC.

Through a statement published on Monday, June 7, the company led by Michael Saylor, indicated that the senior bonds are guaranteed and will mature in 2028.

Those who acquire the bonds they can be exchanged for cash in due course. MicroStrategy makes these types of offers to prevent losses from bankruptcy or forced liquidation of the company.

The company owns 92,079 bitcoins and these will be held by a newly created subsidiary, called MacroStrategy LLC.

Likewise, they reported that the bonds will be made through a private offer to institutional buyers qualified.

This would be the second bond sale made by MicroStrategy so far this year. CriptoNoticias reported in February the sale of USD 900 million in bonds to invest this money in bitcoins.

The market is down and MicroStrategy keeps buying bitcoin

The announcement of the bonds made by the company occurs in a context in which the price of cryptocurrencies is falling. At the time of writing, according to the CryptoNews price calculator, bitcoin is priced at $ 35,968.

At the beginning of last May, MicroStrategy I execute a purchase of bitcoins for about 15 million dollars, leading the list of companies that own the largest cryptocurrency on the market, above Tesla and Square, according to Bitcoin Treasuries.