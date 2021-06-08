Cryptocurrency : MicroStrategy to raise $ 400 million to buy more Bitcoin

Business software company MicroStrategy, in conjunction with its CEO Michael Saylor, continue to reaffirm their commitment to Bitcoin. Specifically, announcing on Monday its plans to raise $ 400 million through senior secured notes, with the goal of using the net proceeds to buy more Bitcoin.

To recall, MicroStrategy has already allocated over $ 2 billion to Bitcoin investment. And, he still doesn’t seem to have plans to stop.

As a curious fact, the statement stipulates that the offer is subject to market conditions and does not guarantee whether or when the terms of the offer can be completed.

MicroStrategy to sell $ 400 million in bonds to buy more Bitcoin

According to the statement, MicroStrategy will now offer senior secured notes due 2028 to acquire more Bitcoin.

“The company intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, a total principal amount of $ 400 million in senior secured notes due 2028. In a private offering to qualified institutional buyers.”

Most importantly, the notes will be available only to qualified institutional buyers “pursuant to Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933.” This includes people outside of the United States, who comply with Regulation S under the same Act.

Additionally, the MicroStrategy plan includes two new subsidiaries: MicroStrategy Services Corporation and MacroStrategy LLC. The first will guarantee the new notes if they are issued and will secure them with the Bitcoin you acquire.

“The bonds will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior insured basis, jointly and severally, by MicroStrategy Services Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of MicroStrategy. And, certain MicroStrategy subsidiaries that may be formed or acquired after the offering closes.

And keep adding Bitcoin!

It should be noted that this is not the first time that MicroStrategy has offered convertible notes. With the aim of raising funds to buy Bitcoin.

Sure enough, he previously sold $ 1.05 billion in private notes to invest in Bitcoin. The most recent increase was in February, when it announced a $ 900 million investment fund in senior convertible notes.

Additionally, MicroStrategy has been adding Bitcoin to its treasury since last year and totals more than 92,000 BTC. The most recent purchase was on May 18, when he acquired 229 BTC for around $ 10 million.

In this regard, Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy said: “We will continue to acquire and hold additional Bitcoin. As we seek to create additional value for shareholders.

Similarly, during the recent Bitcoin 2021 Conference, Michael Saylor had noted that despite recent price activity in the BTC market due to Elon Musk’s tweets, the focus is on its growing adoption.

Some opinions

In contrast, Juan De La Hoz, a strategist for private and public funds, fears that MicroStrategy runs the risk of becoming insolvent should Bitcoin fall more than 50% in the future. The analyst added that MicroStrategy will most likely liquidate its Bitcoin holdings to avoid becoming insolvent.

It’s just too risky. You could lose everything, and I prefer not to take that risk.

And of course, you could not miss Peter Schiff’s comment on Twitter: “I wonder how much lower Bitcoin would be now if MicroStrategy weren’t borrowing so much money to buy it. Imagine how much lower Bitcoin will be in the future once MicroStrategy runs out of credit to buy more.

I wonder how much lower #Bitcoin would be now if #MicroStrategy wasn’t borrowing so much money to buy it? Imagine how much lower Bitcoin will be in the future once MicroStrategy runs out of credit to buy more. MicroStrategy shareholders are providing a gift to Bitcoin sellers. – Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) June 7, 2021

Finally, another $ 400 million for Bitcoin by MicroStrategy Big ones don’t sell, they buy more! What’s your opinion about it? Let us know in the comment box.

I retire with this phrase from Benjamin Franklin: “He who buys what is superfluous will soon have to sell what is necessary.”

