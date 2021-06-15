Cryptocurrency : MicroStrategy sells $ 500 million bills to buy Bitcoin

Compartir

MicroStrategy successfully sold $ 500 million in banknotes (“the tickets”) that it announced it was selling on June 8 at a press conference to buy Bitcoin. The notes were sold to qualified institutional buyers in a private offering pursuant to Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933. All were sold to persons outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S of the Securities Act.

At the time of the offering, MicroStrategy estimated that the net proceeds from the sale of the notes and related guarantees after deducting the initial discounts and commissions and the estimated offering expense payable by MicroStrategy would be $ 488 million.

MicroStrategy confirms sale of notes

In a press release today, MicroStrategy claims that the notes and guarantees were sold to qualified institutional buyers under the Securities Act.

“The bonds are fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior secured basis, jointly and severally, by MicroStrategy Services Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of MicroStrategy, and may be similarly guaranteed by certain MicroStrategy subsidiaries that may be formed or acquired after the closing of the offer. “

There was great interest in purchasing the notes offered by the corporation, as the company reportedly received more than $ 1.5 billion in note orders worth $ 500 million.

CEO Michael Saylor, who has always been bullish on Bitcoin, said the plan was to buy more Bitcoin to add to his portfolio, which now stands at approximately 92,079 Bitcoins.

The press release also issued a notice;

“This press release will not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the notes or any other security, nor will there be any sale of the notes or related guarantees in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or the sale would be illegal under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction. “

The company has yet to reveal when it will buy more Bitcoin.

MicroStrategy Introduces New Subsidiary

The corporation also announced a new subsidiary, MacroStrategy LLC, which now owns all the bitcoins that the company has purchased so far. This is supposed to be a game to separate the investment portfolio from the core business of MicroStrategy, which is a provider of enterprise enterprise application software.

MicroStrategy is the largest independent, publicly traded business intelligence and analytics company. Its ticker symbol is MSTR and it is publicly traded on the NASDAQ.

The stock market has reacted positively to this news. MicroStrategy shares are up 80% at the time of writing. MicroStrategy’s market capitalization now stands at around $ 5.82 billion, a massive jump from yesterday’s $ 5.03 billion.

Bitcoin market reaction to MicroStrategy

This news follows Paul Tudor Jones announcing that he wants to allocate 5% of his portfolio to Bitcoin. Giving Bitcoin the punch it needed to finally get over the $ 40k hump after news of Tesla resuming Bitcoin payments shut it down. The price of Bitcoin is up 9% today and is currently just over $ 40k.

While this is by no means the bullish rally investors were expecting, it shows that institutional investors are still optimistic about the asset’s future as it begins its rally from its slide about a month ago.

MicroStrategy currently owns $ 3.7 billion worth of Bitcoin based on today’s prices, all of which were bought at an average of $ 24,000 per Bitcoin. This amount is higher than that of any other publicly traded company in the world.

