Cryptocurrency : MicroStrategy Raises An Additional 229 BTC Worth $ 10 Million

MicroStrategy Incorporated, a Nasdaq-listed business intelligence and software firm, completed its Bitcoin (BTC) accumulation with an additional purchase of 229 Bitcoin (BTC) in cash. The latest purchase, worth up to $ 10 million, came just days after the company acquired 271 units of the cryptocurrency, establishing its stance as a true Bitcoin investor.

As revealed by Michael Saylor, CEO of the company, the latest purchase was made at an average price of approximately $ 43,663, as the company took advantage of the latest correction and adjustment in the price of the cryptocurrency and the market in general.

According to the updated post on Twitter, as seen above, the company’s total Bitcoin holdings now stand at 92,079 units, purchased at an average price of $ 24,450 and a total sum of $ 2,251 billion. Sure enough, the Virginia-based firm now ranks as the publicly traded institution with the most Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

While Bitcoin’s price corrected, MicroStrategy saw an opportunity

Bitcoin has gone through different turmoil in recent weeks, starting with the floods in Xinjiang China, a disaster that directly stopped mining activities and caused a drop in Bitcoin’s hashrate, causing the price to fall. As Bitcoin struggles to regain its balance after that, Tesla boss Elon Musk announced that the company will stop accepting Bitcoin payments due to the cryptocurrency’s high energy demand.

These events and other fundamental disruptions pushed the coin to trade from a high of $ 57,939.36 low of $ 42,207.29 as the market bears rushed to liquidate. While Elon Musk’s FUD spread impacted the entire market, Michael Saylor believes it is an entry point to load more of the leading digital currency in accordance with the company’s treasury reserve allocation policy.

Based on the current cryptocurrency price set at $ 42,911.19 at the time of writing, MicroStrategy’s total BTC holdings are worth more than $ 3.95 billion, a good profit margin for the company.

Image Source: Shutterstock