Cryptocurrency : MicroStrategy invests millions of dollars in Bitcoin

Currently, there is no traditional company with a stronger commitment to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies than MicroStrategy. The company led by Michael Saylor that has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in cryptocurrency. And now, even though the price of the coin is far from its all-time high, MicroStrategy invests millions of dollars in Bitcoin, as Michael Saylor comments in the Tweet of the day:

MicroStrategy has purchased an additional 13,005 bitcoins for ~ $ 489 million in cash at an average price of ~ $ 37,617 per bitcoin. As of 6/21/21 we #hodl ~ 105,085 bitcoins acquired for ~ $ 2,741 billion at an average price of ~ $ 26,080 per bitcoin. $ MSTRhttps: //t.co/gLfnOxZEZc – Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) June 21, 2021

MicroStrategy continues to trust Bitcoin

After months of great expectations, Bitcoin’s big bullish rally today appears to have subsided. Well, although the cryptocurrency continues to generate news internationally, having earned a position among the top-tier investment assets in the global financial market. Demand for the cryptocurrency, as well as the excitement it generated over the past months, appears to have stalled.

This, of course, has had an impact on companies that invested or considered investing in BTC. Well, while some like Tesla seem to be regretting their investment, stopping accepting payments with cryptocurrency for their cars. Others like MicroStrategy have decided not only to maintain, but to redouble their commitment to virtual currency.

In this way, MicroStrategy has announced through the mouth of its CEO, Michael Saylor, that it has invested 439 million dollars in the acquisition of 13,005 Bitcoins. With these, MicroStrategy would manage a total of 105,085 Bitcoins, acquired over the last few months for an average price of 26,080 Bitcoin. That is, well below the current market price of the cryptocurrency.

Thus, one of the companies that has accumulated the highest profits thanks to the bullish rally of Bitcoin, as is the case of MicroStrategy, invests millions of dollars in Bitcoin when the other traditional companies seem to be in retreat. A financial gamble that can result in significant losses or astronomical profits for the company.

