Cryptocurrency : MicroStrategy doubles Bitcoin reductions

MicroStrategy, a business intelligence software company, is showing its support for Bitcoin (BTC) by planning two major purchases of the leading cryptocurrency. The company is looking to sell up to $ 1bn (£ 0.71bn) of its shares to buy more BTC. The firm reportedly released the corresponding SEC form on June 14 revealing the firm’s plans. Michael Saylor, the CEO of the company, also tweeted about this development on the same day.

MicroStrategy Launches “At the Market” Securities Offering for Flexibility to Sell Up to $ 1 billion of its Class A Common Stock Over Time $ MSTRhttps: //t.co/qouK8pFmBF – Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) June 14, 2021

The company plans to sell its Class A common shares over time. The company’s growing interest in BTC is allegedly due to the returns it made from its purchases of BTC in the first quarter of 2021. While BTC is currently consolidating gains, the company believes that the coin will rise further. Right now, MicroStrategy has approximately 92,079 BTC, which is stored by its recently launched subsidiary, MacroStategy LLC.

MicroStrategy, known as a company that keeps its word, also announced that it had completed the offering of its $ 500 million (£ 355.08 million) in senior notes. The company reportedly made this offer in order to be able to secure more funds to buy BTC. With the sale completed, the company plans to buy BTC worth up to $ 488 million (£ 346.54 million) to buy BTC. However, while the company released this news yesterday, it has not yet made the purchase.

Focusing on environmental wellness while supporting BTC

Saylor, who has made the acquisition of BTC the second main objective of the 32-year-old company, is also directing the company into other sectors related to BTC. For example, the CEO is engaging in BTC education and awareness, verified by his decision to participate in a newly formed Bitcoin Mining Counsel. Through this council, stakeholders seek to promote transparency in energy use while accelerating the establishment of sustainability projects around the world.

The attorney is comprised of executives from leading companies in the blockchain and crypto sectors. These include, but are not limited to, Argo Blockchain, Blockcap, Core Scientific, Galaxy Digital, Hive Blockchain, Hut 8 Mining, Marathon Digital Holdings, and Riot Blockchain. In addition to fostering transparency in energy use, the group also seeks to standardize energy reporting, following the ESG goals of the crypto industry, all while educating and developing the BTC market.

BTC continues to trade sideways after gaining 24.98% for the last week. At the time of writing 5:00 PM UTC, BTC is up 0.14% in the last 24 hours to trade at $ 40,171.28 (£ 28,534.66).

