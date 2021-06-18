Cryptocurrency : MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor looks at Bitcoin as a competitive tool for businesses and sees potential in other cryptocurrencies

Compartir

In an interview with CNBC’s “fast money” show, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor sees a bright future for various cryptocurrencies, not limited to Bitcoin, and says that there is a place for all cryptocurrencies.

The prominent bitcoin evangelist said that different crypto assets serve other purposes, but newly established currencies might need time to recognize such distinctions.

Saylor said that the different crypto assets serve other purposes. For example, he sees Bitcoin as “digital property and a store of value, while Ethereum blockchain and ether seek to disrupt traditional finance.

“You will want to build your buildings on a solid foundation of granite, which is why bitcoin is made to last forever – high integrity, very durable. Ethereum is trying to dematerialize exchanges and the financial establishment, ”Saylor said. “I think that as the market begins to understand these things, there is a place for everyone.”

Saylor stated that investors see that Bitcoin is up 330% while gold is up 7%. Hence, Bitcoin is outperforming gold as an inflation hedge by a factor of 50.

In addition, he clarified that getting into Bitcoin a lot is what MicroStrategy investors want the company to do. He said MicroStrategy shares were trading around $ 120 a share with $ 60 a share in cash. As a result, the company’s investors told MicroStrategy that the cash was junk, as it was a liability on its balance sheet.

Saylor further said that the core of the business is up 10% as the Bitcoin business is driving shareholder returns. Therefore, he noted that the momentum of Bitcoin had not distracted the company from its core software business.

On Tuesday June 15, MicroStrategy announced that it recently completed a debt offering with plans to use the proceeds to buy more Bitcoin.

The company also said it had a schedule to sell additional shares worth $ 1 billion over time. Saylor told CNBC that the company could use the money from the stock offering to buy Bitcoin, pay off debt, or for general corporate purposes.

Use of Bitcoin in business

MicroStrategy currently owns around 91,579 Bitcoins, and its board of directors receives payments in Bitcoin. Michael Saylor believes that Bitcoin is the most powerful and disruptive technology in our life.

Based on MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin strategy, Saylor believes that all current treasury strategies break down if investors buy underperforming bonds.

The money supply is expanding and purchasing power is drastically declining. The idea behind Bitcoin is for an investor to recognize a loss in purchasing power and then apply a different treasury strategy. MicroStrategy recognized Bitcoin as the strongest treasury asset it could find.

On February 3, Saylor held a “Bitcoin for Corporations” conference event to convince other corporate executives to recognize the benefits of Bitcoins for their wallets. The meeting was attended by executives from more than 1,400 firms. During the event, Saylor said that Bitcoin has increased by 200% per year for a decade and by 800% in 2020.

Based on his experience, Saylor said that if companies invest in Bitcoin, they can benefit significantly from this appreciating asset, create a dynamic with traded assets, generate investment income and raise their balance sheet rather than P&L.

