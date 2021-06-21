Cryptocurrency : MicroStrategy acquires more bitcoins and its treasury exceeds 100,000 BTC

The American business intelligence company, MicroStrategy, confirmed that it has 105,085 bitcoins (BTC), after announcing the purchase of more crypto assets this Monday, June 21.

The company headed by Michael Saylor acquired approximately 13,005 additional bitcoins for the order of USD 489 million, at an average price of USD 37,617 per bitcoin, including fees and expenses, the company explained in a statement.

The announcement made by the company is given in a context in which the price of cryptocurrencies is falling, something that many investors take advantage of to get more bitcoin. At the time of writing, according to the CryptoNews price calculator, bitcoin is priced at $ 33,190.

The new number of bitcoins reached by MicroStrategy goes hand in hand with the offering of $ 400 million in senior bonds, which he did at the beginning of this month, as CriptoNoticias recently reported.

In that sense, it was known days later – unofficially – that the organization received offers for more than $ 1.6 billion, exceeding its projections. The so-called senior bonds will have an annual yield of 6.125% maturing in the year 2028.

In this regard, Saylor said that in this way the shareholder base is rotated and they hope to transform MicroStrategy into a company that can sell business software and acquire and hold bitcoins, something that in his opinion has been achieved thanks to leverage.

“The bitcoin business is driving shareholder profitability. I think the employees are happy. The shareholders are happy, “said the executive and promoter of bitcoin to the US network CNBC, last week.

In this way, MicroStrategy consolidates itself as the company with the highest accumulation of bitcoins, leaving companies such as Tesla (42,000 BTC), Galaxy Digital (16,000) and Square (8,000 BTC) far behind.

The Fed ‘supports’ MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy’s seven-year bond issuance appears to be had the indirect participation of the Federal Reserve of the United States (Fed), as reported by this media.

In this way, the organism would be the 4th largest owner of an exchange-traded fund or ETF that maintains 1% of its portfolio in these bonds. This means that the Fed, if it were to get the ownership in the ETF, would have contributed “inadvertently” with the investments that the business intelligence company executes with the main cryptocurrency since last year.