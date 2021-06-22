Cryptocurrency : MicroStrategy acquires an additional 13,005 bitcoins and owns more than 100,000 BTC

Compartir

The leading US business intelligence firm, MicroStrategy, does not give up its quest to buy more Bitcoin, recognized by the company’s CEO, Michael Saylor.

MicroStrategy CEO said:

“MicroStrategy has purchased an additional 13,005 Bitcoins for ~ $ 489 million in cash at an average price of ~ $ 37,617 per bitcoin. As of 6/21/21, we accumulate ~ 105,085 bitcoins acquired for ~ $ 2,741 billion at an average price of ~ $ 26,080 per bitcoin. “

MicroStrategy has set a precedent in the institutional investment space because its stake in BTC is one of the highest.

Saylor had previously indicated that the company was embracing Bitcoin for the long term.

MicroStrategy therefore seems to be taking advantage of the current market for rank BTC because it has spent the last two months consolidating between $ 30,000 and $ 40,000.

Bitcoin is back in the low range

Bitcoin plunged to lows of $ 32k amid heightened FUD sentiment (fear, uncertainty and doubt) from China triggered by a nationwide BTC mining offensive.

For example, the third-largest bank in China, the Agricultural Bank of China, issued an announcement prohibiting transactions of bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies through the Agricultural Bank’s banking system.

These restrictions imposed by Chinese banks on cryptocurrencies led to a large-scale sell-off on the bearish side of Bitcoin.

Therefore, market analyst Michale van de Poppe pointed out that Bitcoin was back in the low range and that the leading cryptocurrency needed to hold this area to avoid a further drop to $ 24k.

Network analyst Ali Martínez echoed these sentiments. He said :

“On-chain data from IntoTheBlock shows that the most important support zone below Bitcoin is between $ 31.7K and $ 33.5K, where approximately 573K addresses bought 487K BTC. Losing this area as support could lead BTC to the next critical demand barrier at $ 23.4K. “

With retail momentum slowing on the Bitcoin network amid the sinking of social sentiment, it remains to be seen whether renewed institutional interest from companies like MicroStrategy will give BTC the much-needed upward momentum.

Image Source: Shutterstock