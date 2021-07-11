Cryptocurrency : Microsoft to use Bitcoin for virtual identity protection

The technology giant, Microsoft, will use the Bitcoin Blockchain to create a platform to protect people’s virtual identity. This is an important action to avoid mishandling of data by technology firms. This will give people more privacy by owning their own digital identity, explains the North American firm.

This is the ION project, which seeks to create Decentralized Identities (DID). They would be a kind of anchor point to protect the privacy of people in all their activities operated on the network. In this way, no firm would have the property right over the virtual identity of the users.

With this technology, users who subscribe to a company, from social networks, for example, will retain ownership of their data. In this sense, companies are prevented from having the personal, financial data or the Internet profiles of their subscribers. Thus, the Blockchain technology of the main cryptocurrency reaches a new level, reaching a high level of decentralization and protection of DIDs.

Bitcoin blockchain is chosen by Microsoft for the ION project

It is both a practical and symbolic decision that Microsoft will use the Bitcoin network for its ION project. According to project director Daniel Buchner, ION could usher in a new era of hyper-protection of privacy and identity.

It should be noted that the protection of privacy is one of the most sensitive issues today. The entry into the so-called fourth industrial and technological revolution has not resolved this issue for the benefit of Internet users. In that sense, Microsoft took the first step in a determined way by basing its project on the Bitcoin data processing network.

Using the Blockchain of the most popular cryptocurrency, the message of the technology giant with its ION project is clear. “If Bitcoin’s goal is to eliminate centralized institutions over money, ION’s is to do the same with virtual identity.”

The aforementioned Microsoft project, which will use Bitcoin to ensure full decentralization, could be considered a surprise to many. Buchner had already advanced some details about this during the Bitcoin 2021 Conference held last month in Miami. However, now its White Paper is fully known.

Microsoft announces the ION Project to protect the identity and privacy of people, for this they will use the Bitcoin Blockchain. Source: Microsoft

Identity protection in an age of increased surveillance

One aspect that should be highlighted about this Microsoft initiative with the Bitcoin network is that it appears at a time when control is increasing dramatically. Totalitarian states of all ideologies increase vigilance over their citizens using advances in technology.

On the one hand, governments and, on the other, large companies, are the owners of the profiles of network users. Likewise, the right to dispose and use financial and personal data is abrogated. Such a situation has created a state of malaise that could pose a challenge for technological development.

Surveillance is growing rapidly, especially after the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic. From that moment on, governments unleashed various extreme surveillance mechanisms to ensure that containment measures were complied with. Some noteworthy cases happened in China and Poland.

In the European country, citizens were obliged to keep the GPS of their mobile phone on and constantly extracted information in real time. With the PorteGo Safe mobile app, the Polish authorities raised the suspicions of citizens. The main concern was whether surveillance measures would continue at the end of the pandemic. With this in mind, Microsoft decided to step up with the ION project, based on the Bitcoin Blockchain to protect privacy.

The motivations behind the ION project

According to the Microsoft company, the need to control one’s own virtual identity is threatened by various factors. In the aforementioned White Paper of the ION project, it is highlighted that a large part of our lives is linked to the Internet. To access any service, from food, social networks, etc., the user is required to deliver part of their data to third parties.

“Currently, our identity and all our digital interactions are owned and controlled by third parties. And many times we are not aware of it, “says the document. For this reason, the firm believes that a decentralized identity system can unlock a new set of experiences. Consequently, both individuals and companies will be able to have control of their own identities.

“Individuals need a secure and encrypted support where they can store their identities, having control and easy access to them,” emphasizes the White Paper. In such a way, for Microsoft, the Bitcoin Blockchain is the ideal platform for the encryption and decentralization of its project.

