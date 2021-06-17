Cryptocurrency : Michael Saylor is not just a Bitcoin maximalist, he also has a heart for other cryptocurrencies

MicroStrategy boss Michael Saylor has room in his heart for cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin. As revealed by the billionaire on an episode of CNBC’s Fast Money show. In which he presented his opinion on the sector and where he sees things in the future.

In the interview with CNBC senior reporter Courtney Reagan on Tuesday, Saylor was initially asked why the software company keeps buying BTC. The question was about the June 14 announcement. Where he pointed out that the company could sell up to $ 1 billion in shares to make more acquisitions of BTC.

Saylor described Bitcoin as “digital gold on a large technological network.” And, he predicted that it will be adopted by billions of people around the world.

«Thank you @CourtReagan & @GuyAdami for inviting me on @CNBCFastMoney to discuss our #Bitcoin strategy. The growing institutional adoption of BTC versus gold as a hedge against inflation, the $ MSTR capital markets strategy, and the future of the crypto industry.

However, perhaps the most interesting comments in the interview came when Fast Money co-host Guy Adami brought up the topic of “Bitcoin maximalism.” After searching the term on Google. He asked Saylor his opinion on Ethereum and if there was room in the company’s strategy for ETH as well.

Saylor said he viewed Bitcoin as “digital property.” And, the most valuable and dominant network, compared to the foundations of the ecosystem building blocks.

Jack Dorsey Highlights Group Efforts to Get Ethiopian Government to Adopt Bitcoin

Twitter CEO and cryptocurrency advocate Jack Dorsey has highlighted the efforts of a group of entrepreneurs who are pressuring the Ethiopian government to integrate Bitcoin (BTC) into its economy.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Dorsey shared a Project Mano Twitter thread. A group of Ethiopia-based entrepreneurs who are trying to get the government to consider mining and holding Bitcoin.

Dorsey seems to have given the project useful exposure. Well, Project Mano’s followers on Twitter doubled, from 500 when he shared the thread to about 1,000 at press time.

Project Mano noted in a Twitter thread on Tuesday that “for the last 6 months or so,” the group has been working to pressure the Ethiopian government to “combat growing inequalities and global inflation.” All this, by adopting Bitcoin.

Cryptocurrency miners seek cheap energy in Texas

The recent crackdown on cryptocurrency mining in China has raised concerns about the potential impact a hashrate migration could have on the unreliable Texas electricity market. As an increasing number of displaced miners look to the Lone Star State.

Texas’ abundant renewable energy sources and highly unregulated electrical grid make the state an obvious choice for the migration of miners from China and elsewhere. Since 20% of Texas electricity is being generated by the wind since 2019.

Speaking to CNBC, Brandon Arvanaghi, a former security engineer at cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, predicted that Texas will see “a dramatic change in the coming months” as miners seek to establish themselves.

